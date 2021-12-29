The Christmas Day launch of the world’s largest and most powerful telescope on Sunday will soon bring us remarkable, if not breathtaking, images of a universe we have yet to see.
The James Webb Space Telescope will travel more than 1 million miles — about four times farther than the moon — and gradually “unfurl” itself to glimpse at the cosmos.
Intended as a successor to the aging Hubble Space Telescope, the long-delayed James Webb is named after NASA’s administrator during the 1960s. The U.S. North American Space Agency partnered with the European and Canadian space agencies to build and launch the new 7-ton telescope, with thousands of people from 29 countries working on it since the 1990s.
How powerful is the telescope? Scientists tell us it can see the face of Abraham Lincoln on a penny from 24 miles away.
It will take a month to reach its destination and another five months to start scanning the “always-night” sky.
Spacewalking repairs by astronauts transformed Hubble into a beloved marvel that has revolutionized humanity’s understanding of the universe. NASA is shooting for 10 years of operational life from Webb. Engineers deliberately left the fuel tank accessible for a top-off by visiting spacecraft, if and when such technology becomes available.
If you are looking to learn more and “get closer” to the James Webb Space Telescope, check out the city of Sierra Vista Henry Hauser Museum.
Earlier this year Museum Curator Elizabeth Wrozek and local astronomer Ted Forte dedicated space at the city facility to promote the Webb telescope and its deployment. Forte is a longtime member of the Huachuca Astronomy Club and serves as director of the Patterson Observatory located on the University of Arizona Sierra Vista campus.
Have you made your resolutions for the New Year yet?
Good Housekeeping, the magazine aimed at lifestyle and living, recently listed the top 10 resolutions that people make every new year. These are all quite predictable. The list includes exercising more, losing weight, getting organized, learning a new skill, living life to the fullest, quit smoking, spend less money and save more, travel more, spend more time with family and friends, and finally, read more.
Here are a few of the less common resolutions, if you’re looking for ideas. The list includes: Get your photo taken in five interesting places, learn a decent party trick, break a record, make a new friend every month, develop a good relationship with your body, learn something you never learned as a child, try a new food each week, and finally, make the usual unusual.
Of course, there’s also the “weird” resolutions, of which many can be found on Twitter. This list includes getting lost without any help from Siri; check facts before sharing on Twitter; stop kids from flossing in public; stop procrastinating, but not today; always leave one potato chip; make everything bigger (waistline, bank account, etc.); eat more meat; and lastly, stop kids from eating dirt.
Whatever your resolutions are for the new year, here’s a hope that you can look back with pride at your accomplishment!
