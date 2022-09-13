We gained some insight on the mystery mentioned last week regarding the absence of city staff in remarks by Craig Mount, president and co-owner of Nemean Solutions.
Last week the company was feted for ranking 158 on a list of 5,000 fastest growing companies in the nation. From 2021 to 2022, Nemean recorded a revenue growth rate of 3,221%.
President Mount handed out thanks to the Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation and the local office of the Small Business Development Center. He didn’t mention the staff at City Hall in Sierra Vista, which touts its economic development prowess regularly.
Why not?
Mount was quick to respond when asked, noting there appears to be some local confusion about Nemean Solutions, notably where it’s located.
The company is headquartered in Sierra Vista, though Mount recently moved to Houston.
“I moved to Houston because we have business in 14 states and flying around the country is easier out of Houston,” he said in a phone interview.
A second important fact: Mount has two companies headquartered in Sierra Vista, not just one. Nemean Trideum Joint Venture was founded last year and is already reporting explosive growth in providing government services. Both companies are registered with the Arizona Corporation Commission and the federal government, and both are listed as headquartered in Sierra Vista.
Mount indicated that Nemean Solutions did participate in the Sierra Vista Technical Assistant Program — an initiative organized after the city was awarded a Department of Defense grant in 2016.
“Participation,” however, turned out to be three brief meetings, once over pizza at a local restaurant, and no actual assistance.
“Nemean, nor any other company involved to our knowledge, was ever offered, or accepted any money or funding from the city of Sierra Vista or Sun Corridor (the consulting firm that was contracted to administer the program) to participate in the SVTAP. I volunteered my personal time to participate in the program,” Mount said.
Mount indicated he has obtained written documentation from the city supporting the fact that Nemean didn’t receive funding.
Ironically, despite not getting actively involved with the program, the city did use Nemean’s employment numbers (nine full-time jobs) when it reported its results back to the DOD. The city indicated its grant funds — which totaled hundreds of thousands of dollars — generated a total of 15 new jobs from the grant.
His reason for crediting AREDF and the SBDC is simple: These agencies and their leadership were instrumental in the development and success of Nemean Solutions. In fact, the companies are located inside the AREDF Innovation Center on Fry Boulevard, where they continue to pay monthly rent.
Mount was adamant he did not want to cause a “dust-up” with his comments, and he has no hard feelings toward the city or its development efforts. He did express a measure of frustration that there appears to be a lack of willingness among city personnel to follow his formula for success, but as the president of multi-million dollar companies, he doesn’t have time or the inclination to get into a squabble.
“Business owners should stay engaged with local politics, pay attention, and most of all be fearless,” Mount said. “At the end of the day, as a former council member and mayoral candidate, I believe good, elected officials can and will withstand some criticism from the public. If a local politician hears something negative about their policies, they certainly should not take it out on business owners who are communicating their opinions.”
Mount consented to an interview for this column with the caveat that people in Sierra Vista understand Nemean’s success and that any local politician stating that the company is no longer based here, or that it required city assistance, is either misinformed or misrepresenting the facts.
