Christmas came a little bit early for the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Mark Dannels reported last week that state funding has secured the use of a helicopter for the next five years, returning the agency to the air.
Residents who have been here a few years will remember the sheriff had access to a helicopter previously. The aerial vehicle put deputies “on the ground” much faster throughout the 6,219-square-mile county, responding to potentially violent situations and other emergencies. Use of the helicopter was made possible through a donation made by Howard Buffett, who has been a consistent and generous benefactor for the sheriff’s office on numerous occasions.
A few years ago that donation went away and Dannels had to make due without it.
Recent state funding has restored access to a helicopter and added enough to assure the local agency will have it available for the next five years.
• • •
Received an email offering good advice for any time of the year, but especially during the holidays.
Joan writes: “Elizabeth Cowan, the "Humor The Antidepressant" columnist, announced in Sunday’s Herald (Dec. 11, 2022) that she would be out of town over the holidays.
“Years ago, it was reported in the Herald that Mayor Strain's house had been burglarized after it had been announced (also in the Herald) that he would be out of town over the holidays. Never announce (in the newspaper, or otherwise) that your home is unoccupied. Continue to practice all of your safety habits during the holiday season.
“Best Wishes For A Happy, And Safe, Holiday Season.”
• • •
We are saddened to learn that the annual Cowboy Music and Poetry Gathering will not return for its 31st year in February.
The event put Sierra Vista on the entertainment map in the past, attracting artists from around the country for a weekend of fun. The program included education on all things related to the cowboy lifestyle for area grade school students.
Steve Conroy, who has headed the effort for as long as anyone can remember, recently confirmed the Gathering won’t return.
“The Gathering went dark (for 2023), and I don't know that we can recover," Conroy said in an email. "Young people do not support this genre and our volunteers all aged out. If we had 15 good people to run the operation, we might attempt it again, but I am saddened to see us close our doors.”
If you’re hankering for cowboy entertainment, don’t forget the Arizona Folklore Preserve, which offers a full roster of performers through the winter months. This weekend, Dec. 17 and 18, Nick McBlaine and the Log Train take the stage at the Preserve, located at 56 E. Folklore Trail in Hereford.
Information is available that organization’s website at arizonafolklore.com.
• • •
What will be returning, now in its 30th year, is the “Wings Over Willcox” birding and nature festival on Jan. 12 to 15.
“This year's festival promises to be even better than the preceding years," states the organization’s website. "The summer and early fall rains have been spectacular and the habitat is lush and food resources plenty for our birds— one never knows what species may show up!”
Find out more at wingsoverwillcox.com.
Got something to say? Send your comments to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.