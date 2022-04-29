We’re getting used to the word “shortage.”
Blame climate change, blame federal policies, blame whom or whatever satisfies that inner frustration, but the reality of this situation is we — as a community, a state and nation — are going to be dealing with less in the not to distant future.
Avid newspaper readers have been aware of this trend for some time. Some, especially those who lean to the right, point to a bias, “liberal” media. The general perception is that articles on the impact of humans on nature paint our mere existence as a threat to water, wildlife and the environment.
Others, who don’t necessarily buy the “liberal media” argument, also recognize that there has been a preponderance of articles on shortages.
Friday, for example, the Los Angeles Times published a front page article that residents in Southern California are facing first-ever water restrictions for areas that rely heavily or entirely on the State Water Project — a Northern California water supply that officials say faces a real risk of running dry.
Managers of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, the nation’s largest urban water wholesaler, said the shortage emergency is so serious that they have no option but to require an immediate 35% cut in water use to preserve enough supplies for people to cover basic needs indoors.
Closer to home, representatives of Arizona Public Service, Tucson Electric Power and the Salt River Project, which collectively supply energy to more than two-thirds of the state’s 7 million residents, appeared before the Arizona Corporation Commission last week and notified the governing body there’s a strong possibility for rolling blackouts in the near future. The utilities said power is getting much harder to come by, with fossil fuel generating plants being shut down and renewable energy sources being unreliable. There is also a dramatic increase in demand as more people buy electric vehicles and more people move into the state.
Like it or not and regardless of your political views, the reality is it appears we will have less of some resources than we currently — and conveniently — enjoy at the moment.
• • •
Today is May Day, which is always celebrated on the first day of the fifth month and has a history that dates back millennia.
Throughout the years, there have been many different events and festivities worldwide, most with the express purpose of welcoming in a change of season (spring in the Northern Hemisphere). In the 19th century, May Day took on a new meaning as an International Workers’ Day grew out of the 19th century labor movement for worker’s rights and an eight-hour workday in the United States.
Although the exact origins of the tradition are unknown, this is the day we usually decorate the “May Pole.”
In medieval times, people would enter the woods and dance around a tree decked out with ribbons and streamers. Historians believe the celebration had something to do with fertility, though the tradition never really caught on in this country.
Here, May 1 is more commonly associated with the Industrial Revolution, and the changes that happened in the American workplace after May 1, 1886, when the workday ended when the 5 p.m. whistle blew.
• • •
If you’re paying more at the pump, there may be a temptation to blame the people behind the counter at the station where you fill your vehicle with gas.
The frustration is misplaced.
Crude oil is the largest determining factor in how much we pay for gas, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The cost of crude oil is about 61% of the price we see at the gasoline pump, and refining costs and taxes sit at about 14% each. After the remaining 11% is spent on distribution and marketing, retailers don't see much profits, if any.
