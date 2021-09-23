Each year about 1,200 baseball players earn selection in the Major League Baseball draft. These players are impressive college athletes, highly talented high school seniors and other “special” players who have already distinguished themselves for their amazing abilities between the foul lines and at the plate.
Of those 1,200, about 900 sign a contract with one of the 30 MLB teams.
Seth Martinez was drafted in the 17th round of the 2016 draft by the Oakland Athletics. A graduate of Arizona State University, Seth spent four years in the A’s minor league organization, topping out at the Double A level.
Last year he was selected in a “Rule 5” minor league draft by the Houston Astros and was immediately moved to the Triple A level, where he found success. This year, he’s been playing with the Sugarland Skeeters, Houston’s top minor league team, where he has continued to impress coaches and strike out opponents with his nasty 93-mph fastball and 85-mph changeup.
Until Monday night.
Martinez had his debut on the mound as a reliever in a 10-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. He pitched the bottom of the ninth inning, gave up a walk, and ended the game with a pitch that resulted in a ground ball double-play. He was the icing on a shutout cake.
Martinez has a distant connection to Sierra Vista. His dad, Bobby Martinez, is a longtime employee at Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative where he worked as a lineman and currently as a warehouse worker. Bobby was a local youth baseball coach.
“Seth would come with me to the games, and play catch with the older kids,” Martinez said. “Then when we got home, he would go outside and replay the game in the back yard.”
Seth eventually moved to the Phoenix area where he played ball with high-level amateurs before he was recruited by ASU for his pitching talents.
He finished college with a liberal studies major and his degree.
Today, he’s one of an elite class of minor leaguers who has stats recorded in a MLB game. Fewer than 200 of the 900 who sign contracts with minor league affiliates ever make it to “The Show.”
We’re proud to publish the fact that Seth Martinez is one who made it.
• • •
We’re a better community thanks to Dr. J.D. Rottweiler.
The President of Cochise College (capitalized P for emphasis) will be honored on Tuesday by a statewide publication — The Arizona Capitol Times — for his contributions to the academic world.
We can’t speak to the entire world, but we certainly can point to his numerous and impressive accomplishments in Cochise County.
One great example that comes to mind is the deal he engineered that converted the former Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, at the corner of Wilcox and El Camino Real, into a modern-day technology center that features state-of-the art nursing facilities, virtual reality labs and other wonders.
If not for Dr. Rottweiler’s efforts, Sierra Vista might still be wondering what to do with an aging facility located in the heart of this city.
