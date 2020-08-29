Wikipedia tells us that the term “downtown” is “…primarily used in North America by English-speakers to refer to a city’s commercial, cultural and often the historical, political and geographic heart, and is often synonymous with its central business district (CBD).”
Unlike Willcox, Tombstone, Bisbee, Douglas and to a certain degree Benson, Sierra Vista has never had a formal “downtown.” The city was incorporated in 1956 based on its urban density and population. Boundary lines were drawn based largely on where people and property owners who wanted to be in a “city” lived, thereby explaining why there are county enclaves within Sierra Vista’s city limits.
Incorporating as a city — and including Fort Huachuca within that boundary — made Sierra Vista more eligible for government grants, which eventually helped pay for lots of the public amenities we enjoy today.
Still, a formal “downtown” was lacking. Outside the gates of the local post, some Sierra Vista residents remember when Fry Boulevard didn’t extend much farther than Seventh Street. Growth spurts — especially the economic boom around 2006 — added much of the retail and residential development we enjoy today.
Absence of a formal downtown has nagged some city officials for generations. Previous city councils even entertained the idea of buying the state-owned land west of Veterans’ park and offering incentives to commercial developers to build out a semblance of a downtown.
That’s all about to change.
Sierra Vista has secured significant federal funding that will pay a large portion of the cost to redevelop Fry Boulevard, west of Seventh Street, and North Garden Avenue.
Plans include making the area more safe and friendly for pedestrians and bicyclists, which is probably going to upset some motorists who are accustomed to four lanes of traffic and speeds of 35 miles an hour.
Fry Boulevard will be “streetscaped” and narrowed to two-lanes of traffic on the West End. Amenities will include landscape features and multi-use paths on the north and sides of the roadway.
Overall, city officials are hoping that these changes will inspire more retailers to occupy store fronts on the West End. Much like the downtowns in other small cities, the vision features people walking from store to store, or enjoying ice cream shops, coffee shops and restaurants in an urban setting.
There’s no question, it’s a bit of a risk for Sierra Vista. Few people currently consider the West End a “destination,” and right now there are lots of vacant, old buildings that decorate both sides of Fry Boulevard and North Garden Avenue.
But something needs to be done.
Mayor Rick Mueller famously told a group of business and property owners several years ago that without investment in the West End — the city’s oldest area — property values across the entire city will be affected, and not in a good way.
Best of all, and regardless of whether retail returns to that side of Sierra Vista, the landscape improvements will give the city a much nicer looking “gateway” bordering Fort Huachuca.
