Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels has become a regular on Sunday mornings during segments on the Fox & Friends national broadcast. This week he joined a Texas rancher and Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb in discussing the border crisis. Last week, an entire segment was just Sheriff Dannels.
We expect to see more of our sheriff in the coming weeks on the program, so tune in to hear what he has to say!
We celebrate Cinco de Mayo today, recognizing the Mexican army’s May 5, 1862, victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War.
Ironically, this day isn’t a big celebration in Mexico, but it is in America.
Cinco de Mayo has evolved into a commemoration of Mexican culture and heritage, particularly in areas with large Mexican-American populations.
The day is not a celebration of Mexico’s Independence Day, which is sometimes confused with May 5.
Independence Day in Mexico is commemorated on Sept. 16, the anniversary of the revolutionary priest Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla’s famous “Grito de Dolores” (“Cry of Dolores,” referring to the city of Dolores Hidalgo, Mexico), a call to arms that amounted to a declaration of war against the Spanish colonial government in 1810.
Wind is not a new phenomena in Cochise County, but like other weather conditions, sometimes it’s worse than other times.
Recently, it’s been worse.
Wind gusts at Libby Army Airfield topped out at more than 40 miles per hour Sunday and the average was more than 30 mph. For April, the average was just above 11 mph, with the strongest wind experienced April 8 at 27.7 mph.
Strong wind and dry conditions — our rainfall total this year is below average — create the perfect conditions for wildfires. If you smoke, make sure not to throw a lighted cigarette out the car window and if you’re parking on the shoulder of a road, make sure you stay out of the grass.
To date, there have been a few fires in the area, but nothing that has seriously tested the manpower and capacity of area fire departments.
That can change quickly, however.
Speaking of the weather, the National Weather Service in Tucson is making its annual call for volunteer spotters. In preparation for this year’s monsoon, NWS Tucson is offering five virtual Skywarn Spotter training sessions, the first of which began April 28, with the final class on May 13.
This year, NWS is looking for new spotters in rural areas or smaller cities and towns in Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, Pima, southeast Pinal and Santa Cruz counties. Information is available at weather.gov/twc/Spotter_schedule.
More information about the Skywarn Spotter Program can be found at
For those who are already NWS Tucson spotters, the agency has prepared a short video as a quick refresher on reporting procedures. If you are a current spotter, you will be receiving a link to that video during May.