When Elon Musk says the U.S. needs to increase its production of oil, people listen.
Musk, who has become the world’s richest man by revolutionizing the auto industry, admitted that his stance was counterintuitive.
“Hate to say it, but we need to increase oil (and) gas output immediately. Extraordinary times demand extraordinary measures,” he tweeted on Friday.
Musk heads Tesla, the electric car company.
• • •
Anyone who has recently filled their gas tank can appreciate the comment. Prices on gasbuddy.com Tuesday afternoon showed a range from $3.99 to $4.49 per gallon in the Sierra Vista area. That’s a bargain compared to Willcox, where the price ranges from $4.09 to $4.63 per gallon. In Los Angeles, it’s not possible to buy a gallon gas for less than $4.74. Even Sam’s Club, which usually boasts the lowest fuel prices around, is charging $4.96 in Long Beach.
That’s not the bad news.
Economists around the globe are predicting that the impact of the Russian invasion into Ukraine will push the price of a barrel of oil close to $200. That’s more than $100 higher than it was just a month ago and the impact is expected to push future gas prices in the U.S. into the $6 per gallon range.
We have some history with this experience.
Government data has tracked the price of a gallon of gas since 1992. During that period, the national average single-week high was just more than $4 a gallon in 2008, while the low was 93 cents a gallon in 1999. News accounts this week reported that the price of gas is the highest it has ever been, and while that may be true, when inflation is factored in, the impact is bad, but not as bad as other times in our history.
If calculated as a percentage of household income, the current cost of filling up your tank is not as painful as it was in 2008.
Bottom line? It’s a good time to own an electric vehicle or a car that gets more than 20 miles to the gallon. It’s not a good time to roar down main street with a gas-guzzling, loud-motor, pickup truck that burns gas like a wildfire in a field of hay.
• • •
Speaking of wildfires, the garrison commander for Fort Huachuca at Tuesday morning’s breakfast meeting — hosted by the Sierra Vista Chamber of Commerce — that the controlled burn of acreage on the post last week was necessary to reduce the available fuels on the federal property coming into wildfire season.
Col. Jarred Moreland reminded those attending the meeting that we’re already in a dangerous time of the year with dry weather conditions, strong winds and lots of undergrowth after last year’s bountiful monsoon.
It’s a good warning for all of us.
Don’t throw lighted cigarettes out of your car window into a dry grass field. Don’t pull off the road and let your hot engine start a fire. Make sure to clean up your property and remove trees or other dry brush from areas close to structures. Always keep water nearby when you are burning, and don’t burn on windy days.
Those are just a few “top of mind” suggestions. For an even better insight, check out www.frontlinewildfire.com.
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.