According to holidayinsights.com, today is National Chopsticks Day. For a quarter of the people on the planet, chopsticks are the utensil of choice. Users started off as kids and learned that this was the way people ate. And, like skiing, learning chopstick technique is best started young. Embarrassment and hunger are great deterrents to trying chopsticks for the first time. We remember sitting in a Chinatown restaurant feeling like an odd duck clumsily stabbing at a hunk of broccoli while the rest of the party neatly scooped or shoveled their rice. Even if you’re not an expert, go on, give chopsticks a try today.
We are in the middle of Children’s Authors and Illustrators Week, the first week of February. The idea is to encourage literacy and a lifelong love of learning. The education site readwritethink.org has suggestions for classroom activities, and some of those can be used in our real, not so literary, lives. Try “Blind Date with a Book.” Pick up one or more books you might not have read otherwise. Choose your favorite, and try to convince your friends or family that they should read this particular book.
If you were a reader as a kid, there were probably books you read again and again — or demanded that someone read them over and over. Ponder your most vivid memory of pleasurable reading, select a book to reread, and ponder how you feel (however many) years later.
Thinking of the future, the San Pedro River Arts Council is seeking entries for its 11th Annual Open, judged Fine Arts Show and Sale to be held at Cochise College Benson Center during the month of March. The show is open to all artists working in any two-dimensional media, except photography, with separate divisions for Youth, Novice, Intermediate, and Advanced/Professional entries. The deadline for entries is February 25. For further information about this show or to obtain entry packets, go to our website (www.sprarts.org) and click on the “Celebrate the Arts” banner, or contact Linda Stacy at lastacy43@gmail.com or phone 520-586-2611.