Our favorite holiday here at Good Morning HQ is coming up -- the Winter Solstice. Solstice is the exact moment that the sun is at its lowest elevation in the sky, 9:19 p.m. on Saturday. The solstice marks the shortest period of daylight and the longest night. In “less enlightened” times people celebrated the rebirth of the sun and appreciated its power and energy returning. The solstice does not mean that the sun will set later and then suddenly rise earlier. The tilt of the earth in relationship to the sun affects the times as does a particular location’s latitude. Also, a solar day is not exactly 24 hours; it is longer near the solstices and shorter near the equinoxes. Get more info on the solstice phenomena at timeanddate.com/astronomy/equation-of-time. And, to our disappointment, longer days do not mean warmer days, even in sunny SoCo.
Today in 1843 "A Christmas Carol" by Charles Dickens was published. 6,000 copies were sold by December 25. Dickens was much concerned with the plight of the poor, and worked with charities and on social issues all his life. Ebenezer Scrooge, the antagonist who becomes a protagonist in this story, at first refuses to give alms to either beggars themselves or to men collecting for charity. The men say that the poor would rather die than go to the poorhouse.
“If they would rather die,” said Scrooge, “they had better do it, and decrease the surplus population.” The Ghost of Christmas Present shows Scrooge the meager life his employee Cratchit has, and his visit ends with the reveal of two starving children under his robe. Scrooge is chastened by the spirits and by his possible desolate future. “He became as good a friend, as good a master, and as good a man, as the good old city knew…,” buying a huge turkey for the Cratchits.
There’s a new adaptation coming from FX tonight, predicted to be even darker than previous films. The ghosts in some of the versions, even the comedy “Scrooged,” are frightening enough. We will watch hidden under blankets.