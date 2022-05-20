We can be proud of what’s happening at the Boys and Girls Club in Sierra Vista.
On the first Saturday next month, June 4, the club will officially celebrate 25 years of existence in the community.
That might not seem like much of a landmark until you appreciate the local history of this organization.
One score and five years ago (modified Lincoln-ism), this community came together to foster a program that has subsequently made a difference in the lives of hundreds, if not thousands, of children. It has also helped families, providing affordable child care after school and emphasizing values that that build character, teach leadership and provide an outlet for the endless (and renewable) energy that kids and teens exude.
Like any successful and sustained organization, there have been a few key individuals who have dedicated their efforts to this outcome. Notably Joe Kraps, who decided to give up serving on the City Council for the opportunity to lead the first Boys and Girls Club Board of Directors as its president.
Kraps can tell you stories of when the club was located beneath a liquor store on the north side of Fry Boulevard, west of Seventh Street. Despite cramped, and less than ideal, quarters, the club survived and thrived, thanks to the dedication of the Kraps-led board and the contributions from this community.
There have also been a few key supporters, both in-kind and financially. Gene and Helen Manring would be part of that group, as would Les and Kathy Orchekowski, the owners of area ACE Hardware stores. The publishers of this newspaper, Wick Communications and members of the Wick family, are also notable contributors, as was Howard Buffett a few years back. Last year’s Alumni and Man of the Year, Dr. Ric Boyer, has been a key figure in helping the club reach its quarter-century milestone. Tammy and Frank Moro have always been there as well, contributing money, time — even property — to make the organization successful.
And who better to lead the organization during a time of trouble and tribulation than the county sheriff? When the Sierra Vista club was victimized by a director with criminal intentions a few years back, it was Sheriff Mark Dannels who stepped forward and took over as president of the Board of Directors. Without his willingness to restore the club’s standing, the kid-focused community group would have gone the way of other failed organizations and today would be nothing but a sad memory. Instead, Dannels continues to rally support for the Boys and Girls Club and annually heads a car show fundraiser that adds $40,000 to the checkbook.
We’re sure we’re leaving someone, some business or some group out of this article, and that’s an unintended oversight that comes with a heartfelt apology.
We’re also not giving enough credit to the club’s Chief Professional Officer, Jay Hamwright, and his amazing staff, all of whom are Boys and Girls Club alumni and live the mission of building better futures for every child and family that enrolls in the organization.
Next week the Sierra Vista Boys and Girls Club will celebrate 25 years of existence in the community.
That accomplishment represents more than just another year on the history calendar.
It’s a compliment to the entire community, thanks to the continuing support and contributions of those who live and have lived here.
