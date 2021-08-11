What happens to “old” art?
Maybe you have a painting that just doesn’t fit with your new decor. Maybe it’s a piece of glassware that has a tiny crack that isn’t as “exciting” as when it was new.
What happens to “old” art? The Tandem restaurant in Sierra Vista has an answer.
On Sept. 10, at Tandem there will be an “eclectic, repurposed, salvaged, previously loved and new objects” collection display.
The entire collection of one-of-a-kind pieces will be on display to enjoy, and purchase if you wish. The Art Gala begins at 5 p.m. at the restaurant inside the Windemere Hotel and Conference Center, with tickets available for $10. The evening includes hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar and piano music to set the tone for the special evening.
Tickets are available at Dillard’s, the front desk at the Windemere and at We Frame It. Don’t miss this opportunity to rescue lost art pieces that lack a home.
• • •
The Sierra Vista Community Chorus has some news.
Linda Gilbert, publicity chair at for the group, announced recently that well-known local musician and musical director Roger Bayes has agreed to take the helm of the chorus. Starting on Aug. 30, rehearsals for the fall semester will be held each Monday at 9 a.m. at Kino Hall at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 800 Taylor Drive in Sierra Vista. These rehearsals are preparation for the annual Christmas Concert performed by the Choir. New singers of any age are always welcome.
“To start our chorus season off, we will be gathering for a potluck at the Vista View Resort clubhouse on Monday, Aug. 23 at 11:30 a.m.” Gilbert said. “Bring a dish to share. Bottled water will be provided or bring your own beverage.”
Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP, or if you have questions about the choir, contact General Manager Martha Conklin at mconklin3@cox.net or phone 520-378-0730.
• • •
We’re still wrapping our mind around information that was presented Tuesday at the Spotlight Breakfast, hosted by the city of Sierra Vista, on “sports tourism.”
Pardon our limited understanding, but what exactly is “sports tourism?”
The general outline provided by city officials included hosting ball games on the numerous fields off Tacoma Street or a soccer tournament on the fields at Cyr Center park.
But the “big one” is planned for March 2022.
Sierra Vista will be ground zero for a three-day bike tour that local officials hope will attract somewhere between 500 and 1,000 bicyclists from all over Arizona and the nation.
The event, titled “El Tour De Zona,” features cycling trips around Sierra Vista on the first day, followed by rides to Bisbee and Tombstone on the following days.
It’s being billed as a “fully-supported bicycle tour during the day and a fun festival at night … ”
Organizers of the event, in addition to local enthusiast Stu Carter, of course, include the same people who stage the El Tour de Tucson, which attracts 7,000 or more riders on a variety of routes up to 120 miles.
Should be quite the shindig in Sierra Vista next March 25, 26 and 27.
Got something to say? Send us an email at goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com