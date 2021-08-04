Congratulations are in order for two Cochise County election officials.
Lisa Marra, director of elections, and Heather Lopez, chief deputy recorder, will be designated as Certified Elections/Registration Administrators, the highest professional achievement for election officials in the country, at the 2021 Election Center’s Annual Conference in Scottsdale later this month.
CERA designation is achieved only through a multi-year course of study taught by Auburn University’s Master in Public Administration faculty and conducted by the Election Center’s Professional Education Program. The intent of the program is to professionalize the management of voter registration and elections administration in promoting and preserving public trust in the democratic process.
The irony of this distinction at this time cannot be ignored.
Arizona is in the midst of a controversial audit of the 2020 presidential election which has garnered national attention. Recognition of Ms. Mara and Ms. Lopez for accomplishing the “ … highest professional achievement” among fellow election officials should provide a measure of confidence for local citizens who may question the competency of those conducting our elections. This recognition provides clear evidence that Cochise County officials know what they are doing when it comes to elections.
• • •
The City of Bisbee swallowed a bitter pill Tuesday night with council members approving a $75,000 settlement of a legal claim that resulted from an incident involving the former animal control officer in June 2020.
A videographer filming the city’s former animal control officer at the scene of a complaint near Warren Ballpark was aggressively wrestled to the ground by Bisbee police during the incident. The control officer claimed the videographer was interfering with an investigation. The videographer was subsequently detained by authorities for two hours but never arrested.
The settlement is a substantial sum for a community that is already dealing with financial struggles.
• • •
We’re looking forward to the city of Sierra Vista “Spotlight Breakfast” on Tuesday, Aug. 10, in the Student Union on the Cochise College campus. The annual breakfast provides a complete update on all the positive efforts by city officials to improve the community.
It’s the first breakfast since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in February 2020.
We expect there will be lots of interesting tidbits on what’s happening with the Fry Boulevard West End renovation, the city’s recent purchases of school properties adjoining Veterans Park and near the intersection of Canyon de Flores and Buffalo Soldier Trail and other updates.
If you’re interested, there’s still time to register by visiting the city’s webpage (sierravistaaz.gov/) and selecting the menu on the lower portion of the page.
While you’re there, you can also fill out a survey on any improvements you would like to see on the city’s website, which is being updated.
• • •
Speaking of coming events, mark your calendar for Sept. 3 to help the local Boys and Girls Club. The club is hosting a golf tournament at Pueblo del Sol on the Friday before Labor Day and will feature lots of fun and prizes.
Find out more at boysgirlsclubofsierravista.wpcomstaging.com.
Got something to say? Send your comments to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.