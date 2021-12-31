We always enjoy Wings Over Willcox. The annual birding festival kicks off Jan. 13 and reminds us of another reason this corner of Arizona is so special.
Residents in and around Willcox have been watching bird formations in flight for weeks. Early mornings and before the sun sets there are groups of sandhill cranes making their way to and from Whitewater Draw and Lake Cochise.
The Wings festival provides an opportunity for locals and visitors alike to learn more about these majestic birds and their migration. It brings families and dedicated birders to the community, offering a tour throughout Cochise County to enjoy this “spectator sport.”
Bring your camera, make sure to bring extra camera batteries and other necessary equipment, to capture scenes that will always be memorable.
• • •
In case you missed it, the first-ever “Wellness Walk” in Huachuca City has been rescheduled to today, Sunday, Jan. 2. The event is being organized by the Huachuca City Community Garden club.
Dubbed “Walk Your Way to Wellness,” HCCG’s first-ever group walk is scheduled for 10 a.m. with participants meeting at the Huachuca City Senior Center, 506 N. Gonzales Blvd. Those interested in joining the group walk can register through the Huachuca City Public Library at 506 N. Gonzales Blvd. or by calling 520-456-1063.
• • •
We simply can’t resist what we consider the farcical forecasts of astrologers and diviners for 2022. For information like that, we look west, to the Los Angeles Times.
The Lifestyle section of this newspaper — one of the largest by circulation in the world — gives us a pretty good idea of what makes our “left coast” reputable for its crazy antics and kookiness.
“Los Angeles is among the most spiritually diverse cities in the world; we live alongside thousands of divinatory practitioners from a wide range of traditions — many of whom have devoted their lives to the study of ancient practices that go back thousands of years,” states a column authored by Times staff writer Deborah Newborn.
A few consistent themes emerge when this diverse group of diviners considered what is to come in 2022. Many of these practitioners said that 2022 will be a year of re-examining the full spectrum of our relationships — with one another, with the Earth and with ourselves.
Another common refrain is that 2022 will be a year riddled with distractions, infatuations and flights of fancy. The divinators expect the pendulum to swing to the opposite extreme as society is seized by an urge for escapism after so many months of suffering and self-denial. While they concur that euphoria may feel great, especially after years of pandemic restrictions and a collective sense of gloom and doom, they caution that it can be dangerous when not rooted in reality.
“Overall, they said 2022 is a year to move carefully and thoughtfully,” states Newborn. “There may be temptation to get overly excited or throw caution to the wind. Our collective goal is to stay grounded.”
Regardless of other forecasts for the future and 2022, staying grounded is always a good idea.
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.