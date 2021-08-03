We would be interested in a short note on how your garden is growing. We’re talking everything from tomatoes to roses and anything in between.
Have you had more buds than in recent years? Are your peppers larger than they have ever been? Have you had to mow the grass?
Let us know whether all this rain has helped or hurt your growing efforts at the email address below.
• • •
Will your kids be wearing masks when they return to school?
Gov. Ducey’s executive order last month, prohibiting state universities from instituting a policy requiring proof of vaccination, set off an explosion of public opinion on whether schools can mandate mask wearing or other COVID-19 protocols.
School starts today in Sierra Vista, and masks are not required for students and staff. However, the district is mandating masks for visitors to school sites.
School started July 21 in Benson and masks are optional.
Tomorrow is the first day of classes for students in Douglas and everyone from staff to students can make their own decision on whether to wear a mask.
School starts Aug. 9 in Willcox and mask wearing is optional.
Classes started July 28 in Bisbee, and facial coverings are optional for students and staff.
Tombstone started school Monday, Aug. 2, and mask wearing is optional.
• • •
We have all sorts of bad humor surrounding the return to school.
Why did the teacher marry the janitor? Because he swept her off her feet.
What do librarians take with them when they go fishing? Bookworms.
What is white when it is dirty and black when it is clean? A blackboard.
What did the triangle say to the circle? You're pointless.
Want more? Navigate your web browser to distractify.com.
• • •
Things are looking good for a countywide animal shelter.
Federal funding secured by U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick will contribute more than $1 million to the development of the facility.
One reason Cochise County will receive that funding is the effort put in by Steve Farley, who now heads the Tucson-based Humane Society of Southern Arizona.
Farley ran for governor in 2018 and lost. Prior to that, he was a state senator and a state representative. In 2019, he ran for mayor of Tucson, but again felt the frustration of defeat.
Farley is still a popular and renown member of the Old Pueblo community and he has dedicated himself to developing and expanding the service of the humane society he represents.
The plan in Cochise County is to build out the former juvenile detention building on Tovreaville Road in Bisbee and create a facility that will provide shelter for more than 500 animals per year. Pets that are not adopted at the shelter will be transported to Tucson, where they will continue to remain available for adoption in a community with a much larger population.
Overall, the effort is expected to dramatically reduce the number of pets that are euthanized in Cochise County and increase the number of pet adoptions.
It’s an admirable effort and we’re pleased that federal funding will support the cause.
Got something to say? Send your comments to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com