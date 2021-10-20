With temperatures beginning to fall into the 40s during the night, Good Neighbor Alliance is hosting an open house Saturday, Oct. 23, at its shelter at 420 N. Seventh St.
It’s a fun opportunity to find out more about the organization that is making a significant difference in the never-ending effort to address homelessness in the community.
The event features free hot dogs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and kids are sure to love the “hands-on” opportunity to inspect fire trucks and police cruisers. There will be informational vendors at the open house and Halloween crafts will be on display and available to purchase.
The event kicks off at 10 a.m. and continues to 3 p.m.
Highlighting the day is a “Stuff The Trailer” donation opportunity where people can contribute clothes, household textiles and small household goods, including plates, silverware, glasses, Ziplock bags and anything else that would help!
“We’re looking forward to engaging with the community and providing an opportunity to see the shelter,” said Mignonne Hollis, president of the GNA board of directors. “We’re hopeful that people who want to help make a difference will come to the event and contribute to the trailer with items that are truly needed.”
Good Neighbor is the only homeless shelter in Sierra Vista and this time of year the organization plays a vital role in its service to those who live outside during the night — and during the day.
The event is being sponsored by the Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona.
GNA is working on having a day program that would allow shelter guests to remain at in the building during the day. Currently guests must leave at 8 a.m. and not return until 4 p.m.
This policy is in effect even during inclement weather conditions.
During the daytime, it is up to the shelter guest to determine how they occupy their day outside.
“GNA would like to offer our guests an opportunity to participate in a variety of activities during the day designed to help encourage self-esteem and self-sufficiency,” Hollis said.
Workshops are being planned throughout the day, supported by the GNA staff, community stakeholders and volunteers.
“We plan to offer crafts, story time and structured playtime for any families with children,” Hollis said.
There also will be informational sessions on literacy, hygiene, non-violent conflict resolution, learning how to identify and express strengths and computer lab time for job and apartment searches.
“GNA would like to see our guests gain useful skills in a supportive environment,” Hollis said.
Good Neighbor Alliance began in 1998, when a local church recognized there was a gap in the social safety net in Sierra Vista. Nothing existed to help men, women and families with children who were living outside without shelter. Pastor J. David Barkley and members of the Sierra Vista United Methodist Church formed the organization to address the undeserved population.
GNA, incorporated As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, opened its first shelter Jan. 16, 2003.
In December 2005 the organization opened its commercial kitchen and has subsequently served more than 10,000 meals through its community-supported meals program.
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com