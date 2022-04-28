Few things bring the war in Ukraine close to home here in Cochise County. The conflict is thousands of miles from Arizona and other than video footage and news articles, we’re not really “living it” like other places.
Except at The German Café.
A conversation Thursday between a lunch partner, who served in Germany years ago, and the maître d’ suddenly made the conflict more real. The partner talked of days entering East Berlin, “ … before the wall came down,” and wondered about how things must have changed. The young woman overseeing the operation struck a chord.
“We’ll see, it will depend on what Russia does … ”
• • •
If you haven’t made it to the West End of Sierra Vista, Saturday is your chance to check that off your list and enjoy live entertainment, food and refreshments at the annual street fair.
Starting at 3 p.m., West Fest will celebrate the completion of streetscape improvements along Fry Boulevard west of Seventh Street. There will be a variety of fun activities for all ages, including street magicians, chalk art, face painting and a live DJ. The fun continues through 9 p.m. with many of the West End businesses participating.
There will be food trucks and at some point, the band No Alibis will be playing live music.
Saturday night should be fun in Sierra Vista.
• • •
If you have any doubt about the seriousness of the wildfire season this year, keep track of what’s happening in Bisbee.
In the space of two weeks the city has been besieged by two fires, both of which have burned up everything from open fields to homes. Residents have been placed on notice for “pre-evacuation” as firefighters battle the most recent blaze, called the Locklin fire. Prior to that people living in the three homes destroyed by the fire were displaced and are staying with family, because of the Saginaw fire.
The incidents are a sour reminder of the dangers we all face this year.
Tossing a lighted cigarette out a car window, burning in the back yard without permit or a garden hose nearby, or parking your car on the side of the road in dry grass are all easy ways to ignite a fast-spreading fire with tragic consequences.
Wind speeds usually increase in the afternoon, weather conditions have been exceptionally dry for the past month, and last year’s monsoon provided plenty of moisture to grow lots of fuel for wildfires this year.If you live in a rural area, make sure your property is “firewise,” with trees and undergrowth far away from your home and other structures on your land.
• • •
Congratulations to Bisbee Police Chief Albert Echave for 25 years of public service, the final seven of which he served as that city’s top cop.
Bisbee police have handled a lot during his tenure, including everything from murder to mayhem. The city has had a tourist-attracting reputation for huge celebrations, like the Bisbee 1000 and the annual Gay Pride event.
Those kinds of events are a tough challenge for a small department.
Adding to that challenge, the reality that the city’s public finances have been seriously jeopardized by the ongoing cost of the Public Service Personnel Retirement System and it means Echave has accomplished more, with less, for a number of years.
He will be missed.
