Today’s issue of the Herald/Review features a follow-up article involving a local woman’s journey (or battle) through the mental health care system. While April Trappe’s story is eye-opening, it also raises larger questions about how we diagnose and treat mental illness in our society.
And while her experience may serve as a cautionary tale to those who may find themselves experiencing mental health distress, it shouldn’t dissuade those who need help from seeking treatment.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness has an active and dedicated branch here in Southeastern Arizona and can provide resources, information and support programs for those in need. NAMI can be found at www.namiseaz.org.
If you are experiencing a breakdown in your mental health, take it seriously. If you break a bone or have pain in your chest, you seek professional medical help. Mental health should be looked upon the same way, instead of stigmatized, feared or neglected.
Sometimes, we just need to stop and take a breath, or share our thoughts with a friend or loved one. Self care is important, and the little things such as meditation, eating right, exercising and getting a good night’s sleep can go a long way to improving our mental status.
But if you find yourself losing control, engaging in destructive behavior or having thoughts about harming yourself or others, do not hesitate to get help. Call 800-273-8255 or text 741-741 if you or someone you know is having a mental health crisis to get the help that’s needed.
• • •
Last weekend’s Cochise Country Fest showed you don’t have to travel far to catch top-level entertainment.
Benson business owners Del and Shannon Thola have provided an exciting new venue for artists to come and perform in the county, and the response was definitely positive for the multi-day festivities.
We hope to see lots more concerts, shows, events and more come to Cochise County as word gets out about how great our corner of Arizona is to recreate and relax.
This weekend offers another chance to showcase the area to visitors as the El Tour de Zona cycling event returns to our streets starting Thursday and running through Sunday.
While these events may impact traffic or make things a little slower at the store, the economic benefit of these events to our rural area can’t be overstated.
So share the roads with our out-of-town guests and partake in the myriad happenings taking place in our community, and those opportunities will continue to grow.
• • •
A recent report from the National Weather service confirms what most of us already knew – we had a very wet winter for 2022-23.
Official numbers show Cochise County saw about 3.3 inches of precipitation from December through February, which is about a quarter inch more than average. Other places in the state saw even more rain.
Pima and Santa Cruz counties saw about 1.2 inches more rain than their seasonal average, while Graham and Greenlee counties witnessed an impressive 1.62 inch increase over their normal winter precipitation.
All that moisture has had a significant impact on our drought conditions, with much of the state now showing either no drought or at the lowest levels of drought, according to U.S. Drought Monitor (droughtmonitor.unl.edu). That’s a big improvement from November, when the entire state was under drought conditions, including large portions that were in the “severe” drought status.
However, as weather patterns shift, we’re expecting a drier than normal spring, and high temps are expected to be above normal as well. Hope you enjoyed the mountain snow while it was there!