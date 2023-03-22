Today’s issue of the Herald/Review features a follow-up article involving a local woman’s journey (or battle) through the mental health care system. While April Trappe’s story is eye-opening, it also raises larger questions about how we diagnose and treat mental illness in our society.

And while her experience may serve as a cautionary tale to those who may find themselves experiencing mental health distress, it shouldn’t dissuade those who need help from seeking treatment.

