“Congress never gets anything done.”
That’s a popular sentiment across the country, regardless of your political affiliation. Most often, we see our political representatives grandstanding, or using a controversial topic as the subject line of their next fundraiser email.
However, the recent actions from our federal representatives shows that they can still get things accomplished when they roll up their sleeves and address issues that matter to their constituents, regardless of whether or not we voted for them.
Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly stopped by the Herald/Review office on Monday to discuss his appointment to the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee’s Airland Subcommittee and how he will continue to work with leadership at Fort Huachuca and within the Department of Defense to expand the missions currently being undertaken on post.
With the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and a looming confrontation with China, Sen. Kelly understands the importance of the facility, the unique opportunities for electronic airfare simulation and much more that makes Fort Huachuca a vital tool in our country’s arsenal.
Meanwhile, on the other side of the aisle and in the other federal legislative chamber, Rep. Juan Ciscomani continues to make a big impact during his freshman year in the U.S. House.
Rep. Ciscomoni has advanced legislation to help address a backlog of services at the Department of Veterans Affairs as well as a separate bill that would provide training and other resources for vets as they transition to civilian life.
Both bills are huge for the 70,000 veterans who live in the representative’s district, including thousands here in Cochise County.
Furthermore, Rep. Ciscomoni has been working with his senatorial colleagues to advance a bill to upgrade Chiricahua National Monument to a national park, in recognition of the economic boost such a designation would bring to our region.
And not to be left out, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema will be in Cochise County this week to meet with stakeholders as she continues working to find a bipartisan solution to our country’s immigration crisis.
Sens. Sinema and Kelly have also teamed up with Rep. Ciscomani to push social media companies to crack down on illegal activity on their sites, as cartels and other criminal organizations continue to use the platforms for recruiting and other activities in support of their illegal operations.
While there is still a lot of work to be done in each of the examples or initiatives mentioned in this column, the mere fact that our elected officials are working together to search for solutions that best serve the people is cause for some recognition.
Reaching across the aisle to get things done used to be commonplace in America. The vitriol that has engulfed our political atmosphere in the last decade or so has made those truly bipartisan agreements more and more more rare.
That’s why we should commemorate the occasion and encourage lawmakers from all walks of life to remember how to negotiate, and to serve everyone in their position, not just those who support them.
If they can do that, maybe they can focus more on getting real work done, and less time on those fundraiser emails.
