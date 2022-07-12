Reader Robert Cohen tickled our funny bone this week.
He writes: “Down the road if you ever do part of your column on the incongruities of labeling, you might consider adding this tidbit: I've always wondered why Canada Dry Ginger Ale was named as it is. Though it was invented by a Toronto chemist, it is manufactured in Plano, Texas, and until recently there was no ginger on the listed ingredients. Now, however, ginger is listed as less than 2 percent. As for ale, that's a bit confusing since ale has always been considered a fermented malt beverage.”
Robert’s inspiration got us looking at brands of all kinds and investigating the honesty of some, the brilliance of others and the idiocy of several.
Consider The Boring Company as our first example. The double entendre of this brand probably wouldn’t work if the firm was selling a retail product but it’s perfect if you understand its mission. This is the latest venture by entrepreneur Elon Musk that promises to revolutionize transportation by digging (nay, boring) an extensive tunnel system for high-speed vehicle travel. The only other context that this brand name might fit is in the sleep industry, where boring could be considered a necessary element to encourage a snooze.
Or, Ugli fruit. Would any consumer in their right mind consider buying a tangelo in the produce aisle with the name Ugli? Apparently so. The fruit was discovered as an accidental seedling in Jamaica where it was propagated and exported beginning in the 1930s. Ironically, it has an unbelievable taste and is very juicy. Its taste is somewhere between a mandarin and a grapefruit, and it is delicious when simply peeled and eaten out of your hand.
We couldn’t help but feel a bit sorry for Daniel Hernandez at Tuesday morning’s Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting in Sierra Vista.
Hernandez, a Democrat, is running for the District 6 congressional seat, representing most of Cochise County and a portion of Tucson. So is Juan Ciscomani, Republican.
Both candidates were at the breakfast when a representative of the national Chamber of Commerce organization took the stage for a brief presentation on the efforts being made in Washington, D.C., to support business-favorable legislation.
At one point during the report, the presenter turned to Ciscomani and openly endorsed his efforts in support of business, never mentioning Hernandez or his presence at the meeting. Juan Ciscomani has served as an aide to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey for the past several years, and the governor has an extensive track record supporting businesses in the state.
We think it was a simple oversight and not intended to be any form of an insult. Mr. Hernandez has served in the state Legislature and he’s well-known for being on the scene, as a member of the staff, when congresswoman Gabby Giffords was tragically shot on Jan. 8, 2011. The fact that he made the trip from his office in Tucson to attend the early-morning event hosted by the Sierra Vista Chamber shows his interest in serving local constituents of District 6.
The latest craze in Los Angeles? Tearing out your lawn and figuring out what should replace that space.
Tuesday’s LA Times has no less than seven articles in the Plants section on the “art” of tearing out your lawn. This new emphasis is the result of water restrictions being enforced in the City of Angels.
It’s worth surfing the internet to find the Times website, and its plants section, if you are interested in tips on what to replant in place of grass.
