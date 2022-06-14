King Lear popped into the writer’s head on this side of the keyboard this week.
Act 1, Scene 4 of the renown Shakespeare play features the oft repeated line, “ … how sharper than a serpent’s tooth it is to have a thankless child … ”
The thought was inspired by a well-regarded reader of this space, noting an error in an article published last week. Several points are important before we expound on the mistake. First, the King is referring to his daughter, and in our case the reader is neither female, nor my daughter.
Secondly, the playwriter’s quote is contextual only in the sense that the willingness of this columnist to publicly admit another error — a need for better fact-checking — is the basis for pointing out a mistake in an unrelated article. As King Lear experienced, exposing a vulnerability opens the door, metaphorically, to other sins.
If you are not confused by now, or bored out of your skull, let’s get into the reader’s comment. We quote: “I enjoyed your column in yesterday’s paper regarding ‘fact checking’. Then on page B2, I read about the nurse at Canyon Vista Hospital (CVH) winning an award. The article states that she has worked at CVH ‘for 25 years.’ I have been here for 25 years and can say for a fact that Canyon Vista has not. Does anyone remember the Sierra Vista Regional Health Center (SVRHC)? In numerous previous articles in your paper CVH has been given credit for being here for much longer than it actually has. Please do not allow this to continue.
Gary J. Doyle, M.D., fan and a proud retiree of SVRHC.”
Thank you Dr. Doyle.
We share your admiration for the former Sierra Vista Regional Health Center. The history of its formation is a vital part of the community. Doctors came together to create this non-profit organization, governed its existence, and nurtured its success. Sierra Vista owes much to those who dedicated their professional and personal lives to establishing a top-flight medical facility in this community. Local business and civic leaders joined in the effort and over a period of several decades, the Sierra Vista health center became a foundation on which the growth of this region depended.
As the medical profession and the business-side of health care evolved, it became apparent that the nonprofit and community-centered hospital would have to change if it hoped to keep up with technology, continue to attract medical professionals, and remain viable.
In 2000, a special committee was formed to investigate the possibility of a sale. It took another 13 years to find the “perfect” suitor and craft an agreement to assure that Sierra Vista would continue to have a top-flight medical facility.
The result was the impressive facility that opened in 2015, spanning 177,000 square feet and boasting a Level III trauma center emergency room and numerous state-of-the-art services.
Canyon Vista is now owned by LifePoint Health, an organization of affiliated entities that own and operate hospitals and other healthcare providers across the country. The company is based in Brentwood, Tennesee, and Canyon Vista is one of 62 medical facilities operated by LifePoint in 19 states.
The good work of the former Sierra Vista Regional Health Center lives on through the spirit of the Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona, which was formed on May 1, 2013. Margaret Hepburn, the longtime administrator of the SVRHC, remains the chief executive officer of the local foundation, and its grant program and financial gift-giving to local nonprofits continues to make a lasting impression on this community.
Thank you, Dr. Doyle, for providing an avenue to expound on the importance of understanding a vital chapter of this community’s history.
