This one is long overdue.
It’s only the persistence and the patience of Steven Scheumann, a longtime subscriber and newspaper reader, that prompted the publication of his comments following a Good Morning column that was published on July 8.
That column was titled “One politician’s privacy is another’s security,” and was intended to point to the contrast of comments voiced by congressmen on the role of the aerostat that flies above Fort Huachuca. Congressman Raul Grijalva recently penned a letter expressing concerns that the blimp impedes the rights of border region residents. In 2013, former Congressman Ron Barber defended the role of the aerial surveillance balloon as a vital tool for border enforcement when Air Force officials discussed decommissioning the instrument.
Mr. Scheumann took exception. He wrote: “Perhaps if the author and editor of this article would have done just a little research, they might have educated the public and raised two important issues: the balance between public safety and individual privacy, and the proper level of governmental coordination and transparency. After five to ten minutes of Googling and only looking at creditable websites, I verified that the Ft. Huachuca aerostat flying near Sierra Vista only has radar in it .... while the new Nogales based aerostat is using cameras for surveillance … ”
To fit the constraints and style of this column, we are republishing select segments of the letter, not the entire letter verbatim. The complete letter is available online in the “Letters to the Editor” section of the Herald/Review website.
Mr. Scheumann explains that both politicians are correct in their assessment of the role of the government-operated aerostats, based on their respective locations.
“Based upon the proceeding easy to access, creditable information, someone can readily understand why Representative Barber pushed to retain the Ft. Huachuca radar equipped aerostat for drug interdiction/national security reasons, as there were no privacy issues involved and the local governments and populace was supportive of the aerostat’s ongoing presence.
“However, this is not the case with the Nogales camera equipped aerostat. Cameras could potentially create privacy issues for local U.S. citizens; and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not explain to the local governments and U.S. citizenry what the mission of the camera equipped aerostat would be, and how the cameras and any saved video would be operated to ensure that the privacy of the public would be protected — something that could have easily been done beforehand without compromising the operational mission security of the camera and video systems.”
Most importantly, Mr. Scheumann’s critique summarizes his issue with the column: “Based upon the additional information provided in this comment and the two different circumstances involved, the two U.S. Representatives responses were much more reasonable and not hypocritical.”
“The author and editor of the Good Morning article need to reconsider what they wrote and approved, based upon this additional information, and print an updated version, or at least publish this submission in a later edition of the paper.”
And so it is done. We certainly appreciate the clarifications and correction provided by Mr. Scheumann. Take the time to read the complete text of his letter on the Herald/Review website.
Got something to say? Send your comments to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.