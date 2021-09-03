We expect many people will enjoy tomorrow, Sept. 6, and Labor Day.
We start this column with a word of thanks for those who won’t be getting the day off from work. The first-responders, the healthcare workers, the store clerks, the “essential” workers who keep the lights on, the restaurants open and the registers ringing.
Thanks to those who work, while many enjoy the intended purpose of Labor Day.
The website History.com tells us that in the late 1800s, at the height of the Industrial Revolution in the United States, the average American worked 12-hour days and seven-day weeks in order to eke out a basic living. Despite restrictions in some states, children as young as 5 toiled in mills, factories and mines across the country, earning a fraction of their adult counterparts’ wages.
The idea of a “workingmen’s holiday,” celebrated on the first Monday in September, caught on in industrial centers across the country, and many states passed legislation recognizing it. Congress would not legalize the holiday until 1894, after the deadly and historic Pullman Palace Car Company workers’ strike.
President Grover Cleveland signed a bill officially creating Labor Day on June 28, 1894.
We hope your Labor Day is peaceful and celebrated with family and friends.
• • •
Rain totals for the past month have been remarkable.
Our source is rainlog.org, a website that is driven by rain totals gathered and reported by residents.
From Aug. 1 through Sept. 1, rainfall totals top 3 inches, and in several spots more than 5 inches, in and around Sierra Vista.
Gauges south of the city are consistent in reporting almost 6 inches during the past month.
The National Weather Service reports that Sierra Vista gets about 15 inches of rain, on average, per year. The U.S. average is 39 inches of rain per year.
Against that annual average, the volume of rainfall in the past 30 days, in this southeast corner of Arizona, is roughly one-third of all the rain usually received for an entire year.
It explains why everything is so green and insects appear to be everywhere.
• • •
By the way, if you’re planning to enjoy Labor Day outside, consider bug spray, wearing long sleeves, or both.
The volume of rain has created the right conditions for mosquitoes, and in turn, West Nile virus.
Maricopa County health officials said last week there have been 36 confirmed human cases of the West Nile virus so far this season with one fatality.
Adults older than 60 and those with chronic health conditions are more at risk for serious complications from the West Nile virus, although younger people also can get the mosquito-borne disease.
Last year, Maricopa County had just three West Nile cases involving humans with one death.
Although Cochise County has yet to report its first case of the disease, that doesn’t exclude area residents from contracting the virus.
The state Department of Health Services reports that through August, more than 450 cases of West Nile have been identified in Arizona. Cochise County is one of just three counties in the state that have not yet reported a single case.
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.