No doubt you’ve noticed.
If you are the one responsible for preparing the Thanksgiving meal, or even if you accompany the person who buys the turkey, or the fixings that make it a holiday, the cost of food has really hit home this year.
It’s not just the higher prices for everything from yams to cranberries, it’s also the supply.
CBS news reported last week that U.S. turkey supplies per capita are at their lowest level since 1986. That’s according to Mark Jordan, the executive director of Jonesboro, Arkansas-based Leap Market Analytics. Jordan predicts the wholesale price of a frozen, 8 to 16 pound turkey hen — the type typically purchased for Thanksgiving — will hit $1.77 per pound in November, up 28% from the same month last year.
Plan to fill up on sides? That will also cost you. A 16-ounce box of stuffing costs 14% more than last year, economists are telling us. And a 5-pound bag of Russet potatoes averaged $3.26 the second week of November, or 45.5% higher than a year ago.
• • •
We were a bit surprised by some of the numbers presented by Sheriff Mark Dannels during his short speech at the Thursday morning Salvation Army bell ringing breakfast.
It would be a mistake, for example, to think that the Cochise County law enforcement agency spends all of its time and money on catching criminals.
That’s a big part of the job, no question, but the sheriff’s department is also actively involved in helping local nonprofits through its fundraising and grant-writing.
According to Dannels, education and prevention efforts represent about 66% of what deputies do, with the remaining one-third left for catching criminals and providing public safety.
Before he became the sheriff, Dannels said he attended a course on “community policing,” which strongly influenced his perception on the role of law enforcement. He returned ready to put his new plan into action.
The results are impressive.
Money raised through the annual Charity Ride— held earlier this month — has funded community nonprofits, including veterans groups, animal organizations, education efforts and other goodwill missions, to the tune of more than $300,000 during the past 10 years.
When the Boys and Girls Club faced the prospect of closing in Sierra Vista, Dannels and the sheriff’s department stepped in and put together “Kars for Kids,” which now generates about $40,000 a year for the group.
He and the agency accomplished similar success helping out Good Neighbor Alliance — the nonprofit that helps the homeless — and Lori’s Place, which is dedicated to providing safety and shelter for women in peril.
Money is raised to pay for gift bags for jail inmates at Christmas, lodging for families who are displaced by a fire or similar tragedy, scholarships for those studying to become first responders and numerous other projects that directly benefit the community.
Contributions arranged by the agency also fund the annual “Shop with a Cop” event, which helps kids buy a toy at Christmas time.
On Friday, while many people will be out experiencing the annual tradition of shopping for the holidays, Dannels and his crew will be ringing bells and raising money for the Salvation Army.
We can’t help but shake our collective heads at recent initiatives to “defund the police,” with the idea of reducing the resources allocated to local law enforcement agencies.
Doing so in Cochise County would have a serious and unfortunate outcome for many of the organizations we depend on to make this area a better place to live.
