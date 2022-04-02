We try to find the silver lining in every dark cloud. We see the glass as half-full, instead of half-empty. There must be a bright side, even in a worst-case scenario.
Without meaning to offend anyone who suffered emotionally or physically through the horrors of the pandemic, it was pointed out to this writer that some of the lasting “lessons” learned from this historic period in our collective history have continuing value.
For example.
Does anyone really mind when your server at the restaurant wears a mask when they bring your order? Before COVID, it was odd if the person who brought you your menu selection wore a mask. Today, there’s a measure of comfort knowing that whoever is handling your food is covering their mouth and nose.
Who couldn’t use an occasional reminder that it’s good practice to wash your hands for 20 seconds after going to the bathroom? Prior to the pandemic, it wasn’t completely unusual to find kids and even some adults who were casual with the important process necessary to prevent the spread of illness-causing germs.
Honestly, do you really mind that people now stand 6 feet behind you when you are waiting in a checkout line? It’s preferred to the pre-pandemic days when nosey-Nellies would get up in your business while you were punching in your PIN code. A little space between you and the next person in line is not only healthy, it is also polite.
There’s little doubt that COVID-19 changed our world for the past two years. While most of that period is tragic and a nightmare, there were a few changes that were more positive than negative.
• • •
A week since the infamous “Oscar slap,” and Hollywood – hence all of show business – can’t stop talking about the incident. Everyone has an opinion. There are calls to arrest Will Smith. Some want to take back his Oscar award and contrarians contend that Smith was protecting his wife, therefore entitled to assault Chris Rock.
As often happens in Hollywood, the victim is the benefactor. That is certainly the case for Chris Rock.
Wednesday night he stepped onstage at the Wilbur in Boston to kick off his Ego Death World Tour and performed for an hour to a standing-room-only audience. After the infamous slap, tickets for Rock’s shows saw a significant uptick in sales. He’s also added second tour dates to a few cities, including Cleveland, Detroit and Atlanta, seemingly due to a dramatic increase in demand.
We’re not offering an opinion on anything, just an observation. Hollywood always seems to find a way to prosper, even when the news is less than favorable.
• • •
This writer finds it interesting that it takes only 500 signatures to get on the ballot for a state senator, but it takes almost 700 signatures for anyone seeking election to the Sierra Vista City Council.
Last week former Secretary of State Ken Bennett announced he’ll jump in the race for the state senate, representing District 1, in the Prescott area. He doesn’t have much time to get the nomination signatures needed to get on the Aug. 2 primary ballot. He needs about 500 registered voters from within the boundaries of that district with a population of well over 100,000 people to get on the ballot.
Meanwhile in Sierra Vista, a community of about 42,000 on a good day, there are three candidates for mayor and they need a combined total of more than 2,000 signatures from those registered to vote if they want to make it onto the November ballot.
Like lots of other oddities required by state law, the signature requirements for candidates makes little sense.
Got something to say? Send your comments to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.