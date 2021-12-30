Christmas can be a day of rest and relaxation for many people. Even those with small children find peace sometime during the day, usually after a hearty meal or when the kids finally run out of energy and collapse.
Point being, it’s a day off from work, and ideally, a day spent in contact with friends and, or, family.
Not for Sheriff Mark Dannels. As he has done since he was elected in 2014, Sheriff Dannels takes a patrol shift to allow at least one of his deputies to take Christmas Day off from work.
This year, his patrol included driving to Pearce where he stopped and met with several friends and community leaders. He made several other stops during the day as well, bringing good cheer and a message of merriment to those he encountered.
It’s a characteristic of true leadership, taking a holiday shift to make sure others on his “team” get a break from duty.
• • •
Anyone who knows the sheriff recognizes his unmarked, brown SUV. The collection of antenna that decorate the vehicle is a giveaway that he’s behind the wheel.
Not on Christmas Day, however. The sheriff’s vehicle was in the repair shop and he was left driving a marked patrol vehicle, which he didn’t mind.
“Right now, with the supply chain issues, we’re having real problems getting vehicles,” Dannels said. “I was happy to have something to drive,” he quipped.
• • •
Maybe city of Sierra Vista officials already have plans in the works, and we sincerely hope so.
If they don’t, may we suggest painting traffic lines to distinguish the “street” from the drive-thru lane at Culver’s restaurant?
The investment Culver’s owners Kevin and Sandra Adams have made to improve and expand the hugely-popular restaurant is nothing less than impressive. For a short time when the eatery first opened, the crowds of patrons sometimes had to park on a gravel area.
Now that the parking lot is completely paved and concrete “islands” guard light stands, there’s plenty of parking.
However.
There’s nothing to distinguish the parking lot from the street that connects East Quail Run Drive to State Route 92.
Motorists approaching from the west on Quail Run turn left into the Culver’s parking lot, then turn right to continue to the SR 92 intersection. Drivers who are looking to enter the restaurant’s drive-thru are usually oblivious to the traffic headed toward the highway, and don’t have any traffic lanes to abide, making it easy for them to cross into oncoming vehicles.
Thankfully, it’s not a high-speed segment of road. Vehicles are usually slowing to get into the drive-thru or they have slowed to make the right turn on East Quail Run Drive.
Call us picky, if you’d like, but it would seem that clearly-marked traffic lanes would improve overall safety at that spot.
• • •
The San Pedro River and its beaver population was a front-page story on the AZCentral.com website. The article, by reporter Lindsey Botts, follows a group that surveyed the local beaver population. It also reports that Arizona game officials are relocating beavers to the local national conservation area to boost the local beaver population from between 12 and 15 back to its heyday, when more than 100 of the creatures called the San Pedro home.
It’s worth the read.
