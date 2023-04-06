All good things must come to an end, and that extends even to columns with “Good” in the name. As such, this will be the final “Good Morning” column to appear in its current form in the Herald/Review.
The change is part of a larger revamp of the “Community” page that this column appears on in our print editions.
Going forward, this page will now highlight, feature and focus on the conversations, photos and other community contributions from our local online forum, NABUR.
Many of the same elements that currently exist from the current layout will continue in this new format. Reader photos and comments from community neighbors will still feature prominently as we develop and grow this new space, both online and in print.
Local events, an element that once ran on the Community page but disappeared when COVID brought an end to social gatherings big and small, will be returning to this space. Keeping track of council meetings, seminars and more will be easier than ever as we strengthen our focus on being the go-to source for what’s happening across Cochise County.
New additions to the NABUR page will be polls on local issues, and extended comments on key happenings from our neighbors in the community.
And finally, the space this column once occupied will continue to spotlight important news tidbits, give kudos to those deserving of recognition, or comment on a topic that we feel needs some attention, one way or the other.
Most importantly, this NABUR page, just like the online forum itself, will focus on the thoughts, ideas, actions and reactions from you, our audience. Without those community voices interacting directly with one another, the platform loses the identity that makes it unique.
Starting Sunday, we hope you enjoy the new look and feel of the Community/NABUR page as we move forward with innovative ways to continue delivering news and information to the largest audience possible.
If you think something’s missing, let us know. If you like the new look, we’d love to hear from you. Good, bad or somewhere in-between, we want to know what you think, and how we can continue to improve your community newspaper.
• • •
It’s that time of year when gas prices start to hike back up, and local gas stations have got the memo.
Prices jumped recently locally, in line with a statewide and national surge that has seen prices in Arizona go from an average of $3.68 a gallon last month to $4.34 currently.
The jump isn’t unexpected, as prices go up each spring as refineries change from winter to summer blends and drivers hit the roads for those extended trips to Grandma’s house.
However, with overall inflation continuing to take more and more of the paycheck, an increase in gas prices on top of everything else is enough to push some people over the edge.
How are you dealing with the increase in prices? Do you change your driving habits when the cost to fill the tank goes up? Join the conversation over on NABUR via the QR code below and let us know.