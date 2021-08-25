Even though it’s against the law, texting while driving is a bit like speeding. We know the limit, but most motorists feel comfortable pushing the pedal a few miles faster, confident that the traffic cop will let it slide.
On a long, lonely highway, sending a quick text felt similar. Sure, there are dangers. Yes, it’s a violation of Arizona Revised Statute (A.R.S.) Title 28, Article 15, No. 914. The law specifically prohibits the use of a “ … portable wireless communication device while driving.” But, hey, it was for just a few seconds. Maybe a little bit more than a minute, max.
If you thought taking your eyes off the road, gradually sliding into the adjoining lane, or removing your hands from the steering wheel and driving with your knees were the dangers, you’re missing the real hazard.
It’s autocorrect.
It doesn’t have to be driving. You can be walking. You can sit at dinner or any meal. Anytime you are in a hurry, trying to text while also thinking or doing something else simultaneously.
That’s when the “evil” of autocorrect will strike.
Her: “Still love me?”
You: “Love you – in a meeting.”
Her: “K”
You: Hey beautiful, juju got out – on my way home, call if you like.”
Juju? That’s autocorrect language for “just.”
That’s a mild and minor example. The friend of a couple received the following:
Her: “I’m fighting with Mike.”
Friend: “Again? OMG, I’m sorry”
Her: Yeah, it’s bad and I think it’s it this time. He just drove off with his mom’s corpse.”
Friend: “With her CORPSE?”
Her: “Oops, no, her Camaro, sorry about that.”
We would like to meet the evil scientist who crafted the idea of autocorrect. We can picture computer nerds sitting around a room in Silicon Valley, playing pingpong and eating sushi on company time, when somebody imagines a world where misspellings no longer exist.
Then another nerd volunteers to write the software that automatically “corrects” the misspelling to the intended word.
“Let’s see, juju would be just, and Camaro would be corpse … makes good sense.”
Except it doesn’t. Autocorrect is artificial intelligence. It’s a computer program that literally guesses at words, not based on the context of the conversation, but on the collection of letters.
It can ruin relationships. It can contribute to suicide. We kid you not.
Consider the following text exchange after a first date.
Her: “Thank you again for an amazing first date :)”
Him: “Anytime ;) When is the 2nd date? I can’t wait to see those big, beautiful nipples of yours”
Him: “NO!”
Him: “I’m so sorry. I meant dimples, my phone changed it.”
Him: “I did not mean to write nipples.”
Him: “I’m going to go jump off a building now.”
We don’t know if there was a second date.
We’re sure our readers have their own examples, and we’d enjoy hearing a few of them. Do you agree that autocorrect is a plague of the modern world or is it a salvation for those who are poor spellers? Send us your example and thoughts to share.
Got something to say? Send us an email at goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.