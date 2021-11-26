Bring on the parades!
Yesterday the city of Douglas gave us our first taste of a Christmas parade with the theme “A Magical Surprise.” The event kicked off with a tree lighting at the 10th Street Park and was followed by the parade.
This Saturday similar celebrations are planned in Sierra Vista, Palominas and Benson. Next Saturday, Dec. 11, parades and lighting events are planned in Willcox and Tombstone.
It’s great to see communities coming together again to celebrate the holidays. We do want you to be safe out there.
Recent increases in the spread of COVID-19 should be enough to prompt people to mask-up, social distance and be mindful of the protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.
Let’s have fun and make this a special holiday, without getting sick!
The event in Palominas is especially unique. This will be the 38th year that the community has come together for its “unorganized” parade.
Organizer Susan Ostrander gave us an idea of what we can expect.
“It’s intended as a fun event for families,” she said. “Whoever shows up for the parade is welcome. We have everything from goats and dogs, horses and floats. The Palominas School marching band is typically there, Tombstone High School JROTC mounted unit, we see classic cars and everything in between.”
• • •
We got our first real taste of miserable, but necessary, weather on Thursday. Even though temperatures reached into the 50s, which is usually “warm enough,” the rain and wet conditions made it unseasonably cold.
It’s time to break out the long underwear and other vital clothing to stay warm.
Start at the top by wearing a beanie. If you can keep your head warm, you will feel warmer, and your ears won’t fall off. Then, depending on the severity of the conditions, invest in a scarf, a neck gaiter and a quality jacket.
That last item you may have to secure online. Local retailers — in fact retailers all over Arizona — don’t usually stock the type of jackets necessary to protect you from the cold. We’re talking goose down, with lots of snaps and zippers to keep the cold out.
Gloves are similarly hard to find but vital in the “war against cold.”
Finally, understanding the importance of building a base layer of clothing that will insulate and wick away any sweat is also important.
Finishing off the ensemble are thermal socks. Or, wearing more than one pair of socks.
It may seem like simple common sense that when it’s cold, it’s time to dress warmer. We live where it’s really rare when the temperature drops below 40, so it’s important to remind yourself to prepare.
It’s also a good idea to pack extra clothing in your car in case you get stranded. Having blankets, extra winter clothing and plenty of water are important to stay safe, regardless of what happens.
Make sure that safety kit in your car includes road flares and a flashlight so you’re ready if something unexpected happens!
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com