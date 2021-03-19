We take pride in the value that good journalism provides.
Oftentimes, information that circulates through the community is less than accurate. We see it frequently on social media, or hear something at the coffee shop, or it bubbles over at the workplace.
That’s where good journalism makes a difference.
A reporter who can substantiate the “word on the street,” or speak to credible sources provides an accurate account of a situation.
In today’s world, “the media” has been criticized as being biased. Those who scream the loudest often blame newspapers, television and radio report for misrepresentation or unfair retelling of the facts. The proliferation of social media platforms provide a means for people and organizations to distribute their own message, with their own bias and their own facts.
At the Herald/Review, our newsroom works hard at making sure we get the facts straight, that we present the news in an unbiased manner and that we’re relevant to what’s happening in the community.
A recent example of our value helps the argument.
On social media, there was a report that one of Sierra Vista’s premiere and historic restaurants, La Casita, was going out of business.
We followed up on the post and determined that the La Casita being referred to wasn’t in Sierra Vista — it’s in California.
The Garcia family that has distinguished itself as among the best Mexican restaurants in all of Arizona, is a fixture in Sierra Vista for the food, service and just plain fun at its La Casita restaurant.
It’s not going anywhere.
We appreciate the support of our subscribers, our advertisers and those who have been in our corner ever since the Wick Corporation purchased this newspaper many years ago. The Wick family’s commitment to maintaining an award-winning newsroom, during these challenging times for all newspapers, speaks for itself on the priorities of providing quality journalism in this corner of Arizona.
Next time you hear a rumor or read something on Facebook and question the accuracy, just remember it takes a room full of reporters who are committed to providing readers with “…the rest of the story,” as Paul Harvey used to say.
City of Sierra Vista officials plan to “reopen” on April 5.
That’s when the masks will come off, the library will resume normal hours, and people will have complete access to public buildings and city services.
It doesn’t mean that private businesses plan to end the practices of mask-wearing, social distancing and other protocols aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus.
Several members of the City Council have confirmed that the decision to end the protocols is based on the continuing drop in COVID-19 cases and the continuing increase in the number of people who have been vaccinated.
“People are itching to get back to normal,” our council source told us.
While we agree with that, we also want people to be patient with businesses that choose to continue enforcing the protocols. Don’t yell at the check-out clerk, they’re just doing their job!
Got something to say? Send us an email at goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com