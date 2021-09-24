There must be something about the human condition that finds stimulation in being breathless.
The anticipation of what will happen next leaves us breathless. Fear of the unknown leaves us breathless. Consequences leave us breathless.
So does laundry soap, pet food, sporting events, election results and just about everything sold in television commercials.
You know you’re getting old when watching television becomes an endurance contest. Tuning into a movie on the FX channel, or the SYFY network, or even the civilized History Channel doesn’t engross you in the content of the programming. You know that 10 minutes into the plot, then again 20 minutes in, and always near a story climax, you can expect a solid 15 minutes of television commercials.
Viewers who can relate to this reality have undoubtedly screamed at the television, or counted the number of commercials, only to mutter at the double-digit total of nonsensical advertisements.
Honestly, how many times do we have to hear that Arby’s has the meats? Or realize that Flo at Progressive needs a life or appreciate how happy your dog gets when he’s dining on “real” chicken.
This doesn’t happen if you’re paying for the commercial-free streaming services, like Netflix, Amazon Prime or HBOMax. Those channels feature uninterrupted, full-length movies. Most of the flicks are from 1990, but hey, you can fall asleep to Bruce Willis wishing Alan Rickman an obscenity-ladened Merry Christmas.
For now.
Just like modern-day shows at the movie theater, commercials are invading our space. Kids, there once was a day when the newspaper published the time that a movie would start. On Saturday there was a double-feature.
Patrons would go to the theater, buy their popcorn and take their sweetie to any seat they thought would offer the best view, the most privacy and a quiet opportunity to “nuzzle.”
Today, the online, published movie times are usually 30 minutes off. Theaters use that time to broadcast commercials and trailers for upcoming shows. Yes, Flo is again our companion, and this time she shows up on a screen measuring 50-feet across and 20-feet high.
Buying a ticket requires “reserving” a seat by picking it out at the concession counter.
Some things never change, however. Popcorn will still cost you as much or more than the movie ticket.
Online streaming services are pointed in the same direction. We anticipate, breathlessly, that our future movie channels will feature price tiers with those who can afford “commercial-free” subscriptions paying for that luxury. The rest of us will be tied to the insanity-creating mindlessness of watching advertisements that tempt us with “real” chicken from the fast-food/pet store.
Sports, if you can tolerate the ongoing commentary that varies from hysteria to monotone, has a measure of control over the number of commercials. Breaks from the action happen between periods, at halftime, and unexpectedly when a player gets injured.
Baseball on television, we’re convinced, was developed as a technique to put children and grandparents to sleep. Same with golf.
Those who believe in conspiracies understand better than many what has happened. All these television commercials have a purpose, and it has nothing to do with the product or service being promoted.
This invasion of idiocy on our screens is a mind-control plot that keeps us passive, hungry, and yes… breathless.
