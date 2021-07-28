We have to admit a bit of frustration and confusion on the recent influx of COVID-19 cases.
Putting the mask back on, even after being vaccinated, inspires that frustration. We get that there are “break-through” cases of the virus and that it’s better to be cautious than contagious. Having to return to the practices of social distancing, mask wearing and just plain living in fear are annoying. We seemed so close to eradicating this virus and putting into our rearview mirror, that returning to a pandemic mindset is sincerely disappointing, extending our collective nightmare.
Just like when COVID-19 started, however, we’re seeing the virus spread across the country, especially in rural areas. It’s infecting non-vaccinated more than vaccinated, and those who have received the shot(s) are not getting as sick as those who have not been inoculated, but the reemergence of the virus and the changes it forces in our behavior, that’s where the frustration lives.
We hope you and yours stay safe and most of all, healthy.
• • •
Shocking: Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller closed Monday’s public hearing on the city’s 2021-22 budget without a single comment from the public.
That’s because “the public” didn’t show up at the special meeting. His Honor called for comment, but even council members were quiet when it came to the $115 million spending plan for next year.
If you want to know more about the budget and prepare for the Aug. 12 public hearing where the city tax rate will be set, there are plenty of avenues to get informed.
Details on the council meeting items are available in the supporting documents for the Monday, July 26, City Council meeting. They can be accessed via the “City Council” folder on the City’s document server at docserve.sierravistaaz.gov/.
• • •
Remember the “seeds from China” scandal last year?
Mysterious packages of seeds began arriving all over the U.S. from seemingly untraceable locations within China. The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued warnings, as did other government agencies, that the seeds were not to be planted.
Locally, a resident in Douglas reported receiving one of the packages.
Theories on why the packages were sent were all over the map. Some believed the mailings were part of a plot to sabotage mail-in voting in the U.S. Others theorized that the seeds would grow destructive and invasive plants that would devastate crops and destroy the nation’s agriculture industry.
Sid Miller, the Texas Ag Commissioner, advised anyone who received one of these packages to handle it with extreme care.
“My greatest fear is that someone will open these packages up — open these seeds up — and be infected with a new virus of some kind.”
If you found yourself in possession of such a package, Miller said, you should email him immediately, and he would send an inspector to pick it up.
Then the concern simply melted away. By December, no one heard anything more about the mysterious seeds.
Earlier this month, The Atlantic, the highly-respected journal that has been publishing since 1857, presented an exhaustive article on the mystery seeds.
There are two schools of thought: The seed packets were part of a “brushing” scandal, which seeks to promote a company’s search engine placement by reporting massive sales; or the seeds were an “add-on” for products from China that were ordered by those who received the packets.
In either case, the consequences of this “scandal” appear to be harmless.
Got something to say? Send us an email at goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com