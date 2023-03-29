Recent economic numbers for Cochise County show we’re continuing to recover from the COVID shutdowns that disrupted normal life for the past few years.
A report featured in Sunday’s Herald/Review indicates that restaurant and bar sales in January were up almost 20% from the prior year, as people continue to get back out and enjoy social gatherings once again.
As spring gets underway and the weather allows for even more activities, we anticipate that strong numbers for dining out will continue to grow.
We encourage everyone to support a business by planning a meal out with friends or loved ones, or even just grabbing a cup of coffee at the local cafe. You can treat yourself or someone you care about and do your part to help the economic recovery at the same time.
• • •
This week is Southern Arizona Wildfire Awareness week, with this year’s theme being “Preparing Together.” Authorities are asking all of us to pitch in and help keep our communities safe as the temperatures get warmer and all that vegetation from our recent rains begins to dry out.
“Last year, 1,444 wildfires were reported (statewide) across all land jurisdictions, including State Trust, private, federal, and tribal,” according to a recent announcement from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management. “Of those fires, 941 were human caused. In total, 124,323 acres burned statewide in 2022.”
In the spirit of preparing together, the department offers these tips to help keep your home and those around you safe by removing fuel for a potential blaze.
“Home repair, seasonal cleanup, taking care of plants, and removing trash and debris from around the home are just a few ways to prepare your home for wildfire,” the department notes.
Also make sure you are prepared to evacuate in case a fire (or any other emergency) were to occur. Build a go-kit with supplies such as non-perishable food items, water, flashlights, batteries and a portable cell phone charger, and have a plan and emergency contacts ready.
Remember, you can sign up for emergency alerts from Cochise County online, learn more about local emergency and evacuation plans, and find tips for preparing an emergency kit and more at www.cochise.az.gov/287/Emergency-Management.
• • •
It might be nice to visit the “big city” every now and again, but nothing beats living in a smaller community where people work together to solve their problems.
A recent trip to my hometown reminded me why I left the Old Pueblo in the first place, and why I have no intentions of going back for longer than a weekend to visit family or catch a show.
The approach to Tucson from Cochise County is now comparable to driving down a European cobblestone street at 80 mph while dodging semi trucks and harried travelers.
The never-ending construction projects continue even once off the freeway, with entire portions of the city’s hub either inaccessible or overrun by people and vehicles looking for a way through the labyrinthian nightmare.
And while law enforcement here in Cochise County works with the community to keep everyone safe, the Tucson Police Department announced a few years ago that it would stop responding to certain calls altogether, citing staffing shortages.
The effects of that decision can be seen in many different neighborhoods across Pima County.
So the next time you’re complaining about Sierra Vista’s “rush hour traffic” or the “increase in crime” in Cochise County, try to remember how great things are here, too.
Got something to say? Send your email to editor@myheraldreview.com