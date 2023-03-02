This season’s wild winter weather that we’ve mentioned in this column several times continued this week, with snow blanketing Cochise County and most of Arizona Thursday morning.
It’s not only our area that has experienced increased precipitation; more than 11 feet of snow has hit Flagstaff since the start of the season, while mountains in California have seen more than 40 feet of snowfall accumulation.
With all the rain and snow that’s been falling, some are asking if human-caused climate change is contributing to the increase in storms.
“Meteorologists say it's challenging to nail down what part it is playing in the West Coast's peculiar winter season,” says a recent Associated Press article. “But increasingly extreme weather is expected as global temperatures rise.”
“Heat produces moisture, moisture produces storms, and heat and moisture bind to produce even more severe storms,” according to Bianca Feldkircher, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
Regardless of the reason, the extra moisture is expected to help the persistent drought conditions that have existed in the Southwest for many years.
•••
The boys and girls of summer are back, with baseball and softball games starting this week for high school students, while Cochise College continues its season and the pros take to the fields for spring training games.
A few high school squads have already made headlines by securing no-hitter victories in their first outings, with more exciting action anticipated across the county as the seasons progress.
Be sure to pick up a copy of the Wednesday, March 8, edition of the Herald/Review for an in-depth look at our local teams as they begin jockeying for position.
•••
As temperatures begin to warm up and spring approaches, remember to keep an eye out for rattlesnakes emerging from hibernation.
While April is the month when rattlesnakes are the most active, they are known to start coming out as early as March. During the spring, most rattlesnake encounters happen during the day, but they are more active in later hours as the days become hotter and longer during summer.
When hiking, always stay on marked trails, carry a flashlight when outdoors after dark and watch where you are placing your hands and feet to minimize risk from rattlesnakes.
If you do encounter a rattlesnake, back away slowly. Rattlesnakes will normally not chase a person or act aggressive unless provoked.
If a bite does occur, call 911, immobilize the bite area, keep it level below the heart, and decrease total body movement. Do not apply ice, a tourniquet or attempt to remove the poison.
For information and resources about rattlesnake bites, visit the Arizona Game and Fish website at azgfd.com or contact the Arizona Poison Drug and Information Center at 800-222-1222.