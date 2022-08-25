It’s a dangerous time to be a “door-knocker.”
Society has gotten away from the days when walking a neighborhood and knocking on doors to promote a campaign or sell a vacuum cleaner was commonplace. We don’t even see postal workers walking much anymore.
Instead we get blanketed with emails, texted on our cellphone or deluged with pop-up ads on any website we choose to visit.
When Ozzie and Harriett were popular on television, it wasn’t unusual for the stay-at-home housewife to get a knock on the door from a salesmen selling a new set of cookware or a Hoover vacuum.
Try that today, and the salesperson (notice the genderless reference) is taking their life in their hands. Horror stories emanating from mass media reports of home invasions, scams or other misfortunes have convinced many people that when the doorbell rings or the knocker sounds, it’s better to duck and cover.
Or let Rover, the flesh-eating Alaskan Malamute, answer the door.
Many live in constant fear that they will be the next feature on the 6 p.m. news or the front-page story of sorrow in tomorrow’s edition.
Some of that hysteria has been calmed with the advent of doorbell cameras. It’s now possible to see who’s standing on your front step without breaching the security of your locked passageway. When the doorbell rings, a live video stream is transmitted to your mobile phone, and you can see who is there.
Kind of amazing, really.
So much for winning the Publisher’s Clearing House $1 million door prize (pun intended).
We still hear of courageous souls who are either confident or extremely desperate. A friend related last Saturday that he received a visit from a door-to-door salesperson inquiring if there was an interest in putting solar on his house. The caller wasn’t wearing a shirt with a logo, didn’t have company identification, and though friendly, still appeared suspicious.
Better let Rover handle that one.
We were happy to see another sign that the pandemic is in our rearview mirror in Wednesday’s edition with the announcement that those of the Jehovah’s Witness faith are returning to their practice of knocking on doors. COVID stopped congregants in their tracks for the past 2½ years, putting a temporary end to the noteworthy outreach effort that had continued for more than 100 years.
“The decision to resume the door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities for the nearly 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in the 12,000 congregations in the United States,” the Herald/Review article states.
This year, there are also politicians walking in your neighborhood. With the Nov. 8 general election just a few weeks away, candidates for mayor, for Congress and for other offices are taking to the streets to gain some familiarity with voters. It takes real “chutzpah” for these candidates to muscle up the courage to knock on a door.
Yet, it’s the best way to make an impression and convey a message if you are seeking elected office. Voters are more likely to remember your name when they have an in-person exchange with a candidate.
Despite the current, divisive political landscape, it’s best to honor and respect these callers, rather than duck and cover and let Rover answer the door.
