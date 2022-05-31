By happenstance, a visit Saturday at the Freddy’s eatery just off Houghton Road outside Tucson encountered a “Restaurant Operating Partner” with the chain. Benjamin Holnacki was comfortably ensconced in a booth, working on his laptop and interviewing employees, while the usual chaos that is the fast-food business surrounded him.
“So, I’m from Sierra Vista and there’s a rumor that Freddy’s is looking at opening a restaurant … ” the ever-inquisitive reporter presented.
“The rumors are true,” Holnacki responded, “but probably not for another year or so. For now, we’re also looking an expansion at a site here in Tucson.”
There you have it. Confirmation of the report that Sierra Vista will eventually boast a new hamburger, hot dog and frozen custard restaurant. Of course, a year can be a long time and we expect things will change. Whether those changes affect Freddy’s plans we can only wait and see.
• • •
A wonderful story from Jane Chambers that we are honored to share. She writes: “I was at Mister Car Wash and dropped my wallet unbeknownst to me while I was vacuuming my car after having it washed.
“Someone picked it up and gave it to one of the attendants. Who then gave it to the manager. Hours went by until I noticed that I didn’t have my wallet. The wallet had my credit cards, license and other important cards along with a significant amount of cash.
“About four hours after dropping my wallet, I realized it was missing. I went back to Mister Car Wash. They had the wallet and had given it to one of their attendants to return to me. The attendant lived in Douglas, and I met him part way so he could return my wallet.
“We met, and he returned it with all the contents. I wanted to give him some money as a thank you. He absolutely would not take anything saying, ‘When you do the right thing, you don’t take money for it.’ His name is Josh. I thank him, Mister Car Wash, and the person who picked the wallet up off the ground. There are some good, honest people in Sierra Vista.”
Thanks for thinking of Good Morning, Jane.
• • •
And then there’s the not so friendly, from April Newman.
“This article, along with most (Herald) articles/views, are consistently partisan, slanted and do not include facts. Always such a disappointment that Cochise County’s only newspaper represents a specific mindset within our community.”
Thanks for your comments April.
• • •
It’s no surprise, really, but we’re noticing the creeping evils of social media in recent headline articles. Sunday’s story about the rise of fentanyl as the drug of choice in Cochise County included the challenge that social media is having on law enforcement.
Last month a story on illegal immigration included a reference to social media and “load cars” being driven by teenagers who are offered $2,000 per passenger for trips from the border to Tucson or Phoenix.
In both articles, law enforcement officials are pointing to the use of social media by drug cartels operating south of the border.
Now more than ever it would seem to be a difficult time to be a parent. Keeping track of how your kids utilize social media has to be a difficult and uncomfortable challenge for parents in this day and age.
Got something to say? Send your comments to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.