A real-life Santa story is too good not to share.
Thursday, while gassing up the pickup at a local station, Jules Verne saw Santa filling up his tank and transporting what appeared to be a sleigh in the bed of his truck. We’re not talking a “mall Santa,” with a fake beard and a pillow around his waist.
This was a man wearing a Santa suit, but his beard was real and his midsection was well-endowed.
“Can I get a picture?” asked Jules, staring in wonder at the realism of the doppelgänger.
“Of course!,” responded the Santa lookalike.
A woman standing at another pump watched the exchange but didn’t comment. From outward appearance alone, it was clear Christmas wasn’t going to be a special season. She wore the stress of poverty on her face and her eyes lacked the brightness of Yuletide cheer.
Santa noticed.
After satisfying Jules Verne’s photo request, Santa turned to the woman and surprised her by telling her he had something for her.
He reached in his pocket and handed her a $100 bill.
After a moment of stunned silence, she whimpered her thanks and approval, and everyone moved on.
The anecdote is evidence that we all have a little bit of Santa in our hearts.
• • •
The Better Bucks program in Sierra Vista has made a difference this season.
Patrolman and primary organizer Cpl. Scott Borgstadt offers a testament to that truth.
Wednesday night police were summoned to a storefront on Fry Boulevard where a family of three was camped outside. Temperatures were in the low-50s, the forecast through the night called for it to get colder.
The family had been sheltered at Good Neighbor Alliance, but a COVID outbreak forced the facility to close. It wouldn’t reopen until the next day.
Efforts to locate a hotel room for the family were initially frustrated. Local managers who were contacted reported problems from past experiences with the family.
Taking matters into hand, Cpl. Borgstadt pulled out his Better Bucks credit card and made arrangements to shelter the family at a local hotel willing to take a chance. Child welfare officials were contacted to arrange for the safety and well-being of the infant.
Better Bucks has been a rousing success since its October launch in the community. It has provided help to those who are truly in need and discouraged those who are not sincere in their desire to get help.
Wednesday night offered another example of the program’s success.
• • •
Congratulations to Yolanda Boutte on her appointment to the Arizona School Boards Association board of directors to represent Cochise County.
Ms. Boutte has done a remarkable job heading up the Sierra Vista Unified School District governing board and we’re happy that others are recognizing that talent. County directors serve a two-year term and have a term length of three consecutive two-year terms on the 17-member board. Each county in Arizona is allocated one county director with the exception of Pima and Maricopa counties, which are each allocated two directors.
We’re confident Ms. Boutte will be a great representative.
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com