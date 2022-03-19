Aside from the ongoing problem of illegal border crossings, can you guess the number one case challenging the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office recently?
Goat murders.
As of Friday, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Carol Capas reported 25 goats have been ravaged in rural areas.
“We’re talking full-sized goats being dragged over fences,” she said on “First Watch,” the radio show hosted by Grady Butler on KTAN.
Authorities believe the culprit is one or more members of the cat family, possibly a mountain lion. The victims are being attacked, then killed and their remains are found a short distance from where they were being housed.
Animal control officers for the sheriff’s office also are reporting a serious problem with wild packs of dogs roaming the county. In one instance, dogs attacked a county van carrying animal control personnel who were responding to a reported sighting of a canine pack.
“These are dogs that usually escape from their owner, then find other dogs and join the pack,” Capas said.
Residents, especially those who live in remote areas, are strongly encouraged to keep track of their pets and protect their goats, chickens and other livestock.
• • •
Are you ready? Have you been mentally preparing for the arrival of close to 1,000 visitors starting on Friday in Sierra Vista, Tombstone and Bisbee?
The first El Tour de ‘Zona will kick off March 18 with more than 700 bikes expected to take to local roads during a three-day festival that will be centered at Veterans Memorial Park in Sierra Vista. From that gathering point, riders will be guided on tours of 29 miles to Ramsey Canyon, 65 miles to Bisbee and 36 miles to Tombstone.
Safety on each of the routes will be assured by the volunteer members of the Sheriff’s Assist Team. These hard-working and dedicated team members will be directing traffic, patrolling the routes and making sure the riders are safe.
The good news is the anticipated success of this event in creating awareness of our region. The number of bike riders who will be coming to the area to enjoy our landscape, our weather, our businesses and restaurants will help the local economy.
The challenge will be for those who do not appreciate tourism, who don’t have the patience to endure traffic detours, who don’t respect the road rights of bicyclists and who enjoy the benefits of small town living, like the availability of plenty of parking spots at the grocery store.
Don’t be challenged.
Embrace the short time we will be playing host to what has already become a major tourism even in Southeast Arizona. This three-day festival will entertain more people than most events host in Cochise County, and it’s only in its first year.
If you absolutely can’t tolerate the minor inconveniences this interruption of routine will cause, consider taking a three-day vacation someplace else until the festivities end.
Otherwise, let’s make a serious effort to be good hosts and hostesses, and roll out the red carpet for our guests.
Let’s also be safe.
Respect the rights of bicycle riders, follow the directions provided by Sheriff’s Assist Team members and join in the fun at Veterans Park.
Let’s make it a memorable weekend in a good way!
