We’re a bit amiss in failing to recognize Saturday’s celebration of the “National Day of the Cowboy.”
This year is the 17th annual observance of the day, which is staged by an organization of the same name based in Gresham, Oregon. The mission of the group is to preserve the America’s Cowboy heritage so it can be shared and perpetuated for the public good through education, the arts, literature, celebrations, gatherings, rodeos and community activities.
Cochise County is all about cowboys.
Few places in Arizona or in America have the rich concentration of legacy families that pioneered the West, turning vast landscapes into ranches and prospering businesses.
It took cowboys to accomplish that settlement, establishing an ethos and character that represents the best of what we are as humans.
We won’t get in the way of the eloquent words to express what cowboys characterize, as it appears on the National Day of the Cowboy website:
“The lack of written law on the range made it necessary for the cowman to frame his own guidelines for personal conduct in society, thus developing a rule of behavior which became generally known as the “Code of the West.” Because there was no formal law, pioneers who lived in and settled the west were bound by these unwritten rules which centered on hospitality, fair play, loyalty, honesty, integrity, a solid work ethic, and a deep and abiding respect for the land and its animals.
“Though the cowman might break every law of the territory, state and federal government, he took pride in upholding his own unwritten code. His failure to abide by it did not bring formal punishment, but the man who broke it became, more or less, a social outcast.
“Lately, the basic tenets of this code are surfacing more and more in our interactions and conversations with others. We think that’s a good thing for the planet, so we’ve created our own National Day of the Cowboy’s official Cowboy Code of Conduct, which was also read by Senator Gaines to the legislators in the California Senate, by Representative Egolf in the New Mexico legislature and by Senator Griffin in the Arizona Senate.”
You read that right – Gail Griffin, who currently serves as a state representative, but was serving as a state senator when the Code of Conduct was proposed for Arizona, was the primary sponsor of the legislation that put this hallowed code in place.
Thank you to all the cowboys out there, and no offense intended that your day was celebrated yesterday and publicized today.
See ya on down the road…
• • •
Speaking of cowboys, among the best place to find these characters and see for yourself how they live happens in Willcox each year at Rex Allen Days.
Scheduled for Oct. 1, 2 and 3, this annual event features a rodeo, a massive parade, a carnival, a car show and much more.
Cowboys come from all around to participate and enjoy the weekend.
Started in 1951, the first Rex Allen Days events were held in honor of our local youth, once a bona fide ranch cowboy, who made it big. Never forgetting home, and never hesitating to announce he was from Willcox, since 1951 Rex came home for concerts, parades, and to support the building of a new hospital.