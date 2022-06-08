A friendly scolding Wednesday morning was a reminder of the importance of doing the homework necessary to earn credibility. For those on this side of the keyboard, failing to do the necessary fact-checking, find an official record or support a statement with at least two sources, can lead to embarrassment, and a loss of credibility.
It’s happened to the best in the business. We referenced in an earlier column the infamous 1948 banner headline in the Chicago Daily Tribune that pronounced “Dewey Beats Truman,” when in fact, Harry Truman was the winner of the presidential election.
It happened to this columnist on Wednesday. We saw a social media post that featured two of the four candidates running for mayor of Sierra Vista at the same civic event. They took time to pose for a selfie and were congenial, despite their campaign interests. We commented that the pair were “playing nice” on the campaign trail, which should serve as a lesson for other politicians.
In fact, there are no “official” candidates for mayor, but there are four residents who have filed a Statement of Interest. It would have been simple and quick to find this information, and this writer has no legitimate excuse that prevented listing all the mayoral candidates in the column.
For that published mistake, and for the journalistic sin of failing to follow through on fact-checking, I offer a sincere apology.
The candidates not mentioned include Steve Conroy and Casey Mellen.
All four mayoral candidates, and candidates who are seeking election to the three seats on the city council, are listed on the city of Sierra Vista website at docserve.sierravistaaz.gov under the elections menu.
Candidates still have a few weeks until they are required to turn in petitions with enough signatures from registered voters within the city to qualify for the November ballot. At this writing there are four candidates who are interested in being mayor and seven interested in serving on the council.
• • •
Speaking of journalistic oversight, it brings to mind an incident that involved my mentor. While living in America’s dairy state east of the Mississippi, the community newspaper was the recognized authority on Daylight Saving Time.
Subscribers depended on the local publication to remind them when to set their clocks back and hour, or forward an hour, depending on the season. Arizona doesn’t follow this practice and there is a national movement to abolish DST.
Nonetheless, one cold and wintery November morn a few days after the weekly newspaper hit the stands, the mentor received an angry phone call from the local banker. He had set the timer on the bank vault to adjust to Daylight Saving Time, which he anticipated would automatically unlock the safe an hour later due to the end of the “season.”
Unfortunately, the correct date for the conclusion of DST was the following week, not the published date appearing in the newspaper.
The banker was the first of several phone calls endured at the newspaper that Monday morning. Pastors called complaining that parishioners showed up an hour late for Sunday services, travelers complained they missed their bus and other readers called just for the opportunity to point out the error.
Needless to say, the lesson learned from that experience was the importance of fact-checking. And, unfortunately, it’s a lesson that needs to be taught repeatedly.
Got something to say? Send your comments to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.