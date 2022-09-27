We’re starting our call for your kindness a little early this year.
In past years we usually wait until around Thanksgiving to put out a plea to help out local community organizations. The Salvation Army needs turkeys; St. Vincent DePaul could use dry food donations; Good Neighbor Alliance needs laundry soap, blankets and baby supplies; the Boys and Girls Club would appreciate winter coats.
All local nonprofits can put your cash to good use.
We’re starting a little early this year because the local economy is showing signs of a downturn. Recent reports from Dr. Robert Carreira indicate prices are on the rise, unemployment is creeping higher and tourism dollars are harder to come by.
Most of us have noticed the weekly food bill is higher, gas prices have moderated but are still over $3.50 a gallon, and even a “cheap” meal from a fast-food restaurant is topping $10.
For those who were living paycheck-to-paycheck, or face the prospect of choosing between buying food or paying for a prescription, these are tougher times than usual.
We’ll come back to this topic in future columns, with subtle reminders that this year requires a bit more contribution than other years. This year, give ‘til it hurts.
• • •
Speaking of the Boys and Girls Club, here’s a shout out to the board president, Dr. Jennifer Wantz, who has the organization running on all cylinders.
Last week members of the club’s Board of Directors participated in a “cleaning day” at the main clubhouse on Paseo San Luis. The group — and several volunteers including Cochise County Administrator Richard Karwaczka — muscled major moving tasks and cleaned up the facility.
The project included setting up a refurbished computer room, thanks to a $20,000 donation from Cox, the internet and cable provider. New computers replaced old computers, two 3D printing machines were put in place and each station was outfitted with headphones.
Kids at the club should be in good shape when they after school to do their homework!
• • •
Speaking of doctors, we were sad to see Dr. Randall Roy move on from Canyon Vista Medical Center earlier this month.
Dr. Roy is an orthopedist who is widely admired in the community for his professionalism, his life experiences and his caring, compassionate personality.
He’s moving back to California to care for a family member.
During his stay in Sierra Vista, Dr. Roy was always busy, but did make time for local organizations. His background is impressive and includes completing a sports medicine fellowship in Cincinnati, where he worked with the Bengals football team.
While here, he worked as the team physician for Buena High School and Cochise College.
• • •
Saturday and Sunday is the annual Art in the Park event at Veterans Memorial Park in Sierra Vista. The gathering has a reputation throughout all of Southeast Arizona and will celebrate its 50th year this weekend.
The Huachuca Art Association organizes and hosts the event, which features discounts on art, lots of unique and interesting displays, and of course, food vendors.
Don’t bring your dog.
Representatives of the event make this message clear on the website, on Facebook and at every opportunity.