We’re wondering what it will be like when gasoline-powered engines go the way of the horse-drawn carriage. When electric motors power our cars, trucks and motorcycles.
Early on a recent morning, and late one recent evening, the thought of quiet electric motors soothed a burst of angry emotion after a motorists indulged in waking up the neighborhood with a muffler we doubt met legal requirements.
The “flap-flap-flap” of the combustible engine must have fulfilled a mental sense of inadequacy for the driver — who we imagine to be fat and about 5-feet tall.
During a peaceful evening, the annoying buzz of motorcycles exploding from standing starts when the traffic light turned green was enough to cause a headache.
Apparently the thrill of acceleration and the need to announce the ability to twist the throttle is a continuing sense of entertainment.
In the not too distant future, all that noise will be gone. We can imagine a day when songbirds don’t compete with Corvettes for sound waves and frustrated drivers find another venue to demonstrate their dominance.
We were dreaming about that day when the trademark sound of a Harley-Davidson blew by and refocused our attention.
***
Three weeks from tomorrow we will do something normal.
Unlike the Fourth of July, Halloween and even Veterans Day, Thanksgiving is a holiday we can celebrate in a traditional way without being burdened by the pandemic.
Despite the coronavirus, the 94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will still be broadcast, beginning at 7 a.m. MST, in New York City. There will still be football on television, and best of all, it will still be a day that we gather with family and-or friends, to celebrate that for which we can be thankful.
***
Busy intersections and rights-of-way should begin to look a bit barren in the near future. Candidates and campaigns have 30 days to remove political signs from public spaces in Cochise County.
In Tucson, sign removal is required within seven days.
We’ve been living with campaign signs since June, about 60 days prior to the primary election on Aug 4. The clock is now ticking on candidates and proposition campaigns to remove their signs.
We won’t see these posters again until 2022, when Arizona holds the midterm election.
***
November is recognized as Military Family Month.
The observance recognizes the commitment and dedication these families make to their service members. Their sacrifices make it possible for our military to remain organized and strong.
The Armed Services YMCA along with the U.S. Government established Military Family Month in 1996 by expanding Military Family Week. Each year, the President declares the month through a signed proclamation.