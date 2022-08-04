Purchase Access

You know the economy is getting bad when Walmart announces it plans to layoff hundreds of corporate workers and points to declining profits.

The retailer announced last week that it would be cutting about 200 jobs at its Bentonville, Ark., headquarters and at other corporate offices. It also notified firms on Wall Street that profits will be lower in the current quarter and for its fiscal year because the price it pays for food and fuel have increased.

