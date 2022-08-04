You know the economy is getting bad when Walmart announces it plans to layoff hundreds of corporate workers and points to declining profits.
The retailer announced last week that it would be cutting about 200 jobs at its Bentonville, Ark., headquarters and at other corporate offices. It also notified firms on Wall Street that profits will be lower in the current quarter and for its fiscal year because the price it pays for food and fuel have increased.
Walmart is the largest private employer in the U.S. and while many of its workers are hourly staff, it has thousands of people in corporate roles. Walmart employed 2.3 million worldwide, including 1.7 million in the U.S., as of Jan. 31.
• • •
Another sign of the times: working remotely in Mexico City. In the first four months of the year, 1.2 million foreigners arrived at Mexico City’s airport and local officials are reporting that Americans are flooding into the capital, where they can rent a penthouse for up to six months without a vis, at less than $2,000 a month. Rents in comparable urban centers north of the border are more than twice, sometimes three times that much.
“Clear financial incentives are drawing Americans to Mexico City — where the average local salary is $450 a month,” reports the Los Angeles Times. “Alexandra Demou, who runs the relocation company Welcome Home Mexico, said she gets 50 calls a week from people contemplating a move.”
• • •
If you have car problems in New York City, it could be caused by rats.
“Out of 28 mechanics interviewed throughout the city for this article, 20 of them reported an increase of vermin in cars, and of those, 10 said the number of such appearances had doubled during the pandemic,” according to an article in the New York Times.
Michael H. Parsons, a research scholar at Fordham University and an urban rat expert, reports the increase in this rodent population is a symptom of wider social issues.
“Our habits determine how many rats are in our area.” he said. “All those aromas coming from garbage bags, the litter and crumbs — those are enough to get the ball rolling,” he said.
• • •
Think your child is gifted?
You might rethink that assessment if you consider the remarkable talents of Alena Analeigh Wicker. Alena is a student at Arizona State University, and she is also a student at Oakwood University. She is simultaneously earning two separate undergraduate degrees in biological sciences.
She’s 13 years old.
In May, Alena was offered a spot at the University of Alabama’s Heersink School of Medicine for 2024, as part of its Early Assurance Program — which offers early admission to applicants who meet specific requirements. Alena is more than 10 years younger than the average incoming medical student.
Her mother was the first to notice that Alena was different from other children when she was just 3 years old. By that age, she was already reading chapter books. She graduated from high school at age 12.
That’s the same year she secured an internship at the National Aeronautics Space Agency, where she carried out various assignments, including remote research for the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in La Cañada Flintridge, California.
She is expected to complete her two undergraduate degrees by the spring of 2024, and she will start medical school that fall.