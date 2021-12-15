Like birds? Like math?
This is your week.
The annual Christmas Bird Count started Dec. 14 and continues through Jan. 5.
Cochise County has been an active contributor to this grassroots effort for more than a generation. Herald/Review archives date back to the early 2000s, and we’re pretty sure bird counters were out there even before the newspaper started taking notice.
In fact, nationally, the tradition is more than 100 years old.
On Jan. 5 every year, the bird-sighting data is compiled and entered into a database. That data is organized by the National Audubon Society to give a continent-wide picture of how bird populations are faring, and where specific species are living. Over the past few years, the average amount of bird-watchers that participate each December to January is about 60,000, and they log around 54.5 million sightings.
How do you join this event?
You can find a list of Arizona Christmas Bird Count locations on the Tucson Audubon website, tucsonaudubon.org, do a search for Christmas Bird Count. Events are being organized in St. David, Ramsey Canyon, Portal, Patagonia and other locations throughout Southeast Arizona.
Those who participate take to the field during one calendar day between Dec. 14 and Jan. 5 to record every bird species and individual bird encountered within a designated 15-mile diameter circle.
Visit the Tucson Audubon Society website for information and how to sign up and participate.
• • •
It’s a good time to be a fan of Arizona sports. The Phoenix Suns keep winning, just four losses after 25 games, the Arizona Cardinals are among the top teams in the National Football League and the University of Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball team is ranked among the top 10 in the nation, going 9-0 after a win on Saturday over Illinois.
Let’s not forget the UofA women’s basketball team, which is ranked No. 6 in the nation and is undefeated after nine games with Sunday’s win over New Mexico State.
Yet the sports pundits don’t want to believe it.
Analysts on ESPN poo-poo the Cardinals and don’t believe they will do much in the playoffs. Other analysts say the Suns will burn out during the second half of the season, and college “experts” remind us that Arizona has yet to be punished for NCAA infractions that were reported more than two years ago.
Whatever.
Right now, it’s fun to be a fan, especially because “our” teams are winning!
• • •
If you haven’t had quite enough Christmas in your life, consider the Huachuca City parade this Saturday, Dec. 18.
The parade starts at 10 a.m. in Upper Huachuca City and continues north, to the lower portion of the town.
Every year, the parade draws spectators who line the route, with children cheering Santa and Mrs. Claus and applauding their favorite bad guy, the Grinch.
• • •
This might be the Christmas we finally put the spirit over the merchandise. Not that we wanted to when the season started. The unfortunate consequence of ongoing “supply-chain” issues makes fewer things available, even online.
That’s not a bad thing. This Christmas, remember the spirit and don’t worry too much about the gift-giving.
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com