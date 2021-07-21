Now comes the pain.
We’re confident when the Fry Boulevard renovation is completed, the streetscape will be everything promised by city of Sierra Vista officials. There will be wide, multiuse paths on both sides of the road. There will be vegetation. The traffic — one lane in each direction — won’t be vehicles screaming by at 40 miles an hour, but will be less noisy and threatening. Walkways to cross the street will be well-marked and stoplights will be bright.
It will be an impressive “gateway” to the city compared to what the West End of Fry Boulevard looked like until the construction started.
The “pain” we are speaking of is what businesses on that end of Fry Boulevard are experiencing right now, while the construction tears up the street and motorists look for other routes to reach their destination.
A long line of white and orange road “blocks” stretch from Carmichael Avenue west to Buffalo Soldier on Fry Boulevard, effectively prohibiting vehicles from crossing the single lane they are allowed to travel and thereby cutting off potential customers for some of the businesses.
Starting with the Circle K at the south corner of Fry and Carmichael, motorists need to be in the lane closest to the business they hope to access when they navigate the construction.
It’s going to have an impact on Apocalypse Arms, located on the corner of North Avenue. It’s going slow for Julie and Sammy’s 33 Flavors ice cream “shoppe,” also for the Tasty Wok and Asian Market at the corner on Fab Avenue.
We need to come together and help the businesses on the west end of Fry by making a concerted effort to patronize these establishments during the arduous process of construction.
Never eaten at the Subway on Fry at Fab? Maybe today would be a good day to try that new menu offering, the BLT Protein Bowl. Haven’t had pistachio ice cream for a while? Navigate the construction and stop by Julie and Sammy’s.
When the construction ends, the dust clears and people can return to the “new” West End, it will be a glorious day and the new streetscape will offer a safe, fun and cosmopolitan atmosphere.
Until that day, we have to make sure the businesses on that end of Fry Boulevard survive this chaos so they remain prosperous through this difficult time.
It’s always important to shop local. Right now, it’s vital we support those businesses dealing with the challenges of this major construction project.
• • •
With school about to start, this is not an easy time for parents, either. Especially those with elementary-age kids. All sorts of challenges face these families, like whether to vaccinate their youngsters, should they continue wearing masks, and if it is safe to go back to the classroom.
School districts have lots of decisions to make and now have the responsibility of assuring parents that it’s a safe learning environment.
We’re not alone with this challenge. School districts across Arizona, indeed, across the country, are concerned they are making the right decisions on going back to classrooms.
