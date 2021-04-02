Make no mistake about it, warmer weather is welcomed on this side of the keyboard.
Waking up to temperatures in the 50s, instead of just above the freezing mark, makes it easy to enjoy one of the primary benefits of living in Arizona.
People east of the Mississippi are cycling through late winter and early spring, with occasional warm temperatures, sometimes followed by snow. There is still ice on many of the lakes in Minnesota (land of 10,000 lakes), morning frost in “Pure Michigan,” and the never-ending threat of one more major snowfall for everyone living near Chicago, New York or other destinations north of the Mason-Dixon Line.
Meanwhile, we’re “struggling” with lots of sunshine, afternoon temperatures climbing into the 80s, and overnight lows that don’t kill your plants.
There are some drawbacks to the impending season of warmth.
Rattlesnakes are beginning to emerge from hibernation, scorpions are showing up where they are not wanted, and our long drought combined with the wind creates concern for wildfires.
There are 13 varieties of rattlesnakes in Arizona and they start to get active as the temperature climbs. The rattlesnakes most commonly seen in Arizona are the Mojave, black-tailed and Western diamondback species.
Snakes seek warm places to hide. Likely spots in your yard include tall grass, rock piles, firewood piles and other debris. They also can sneak through tiny openings to get into your garage, shed or house.
Call your local police or fire department if you encounter one of these creatures. They have the tools and the expertise to remove the reptile.
Scorpions, by contrast, boast more than 2,500 species. In Arizona, we deal most commonly with the Bark scorpion, which can thrive through the winter but is most often seen where it’s not wanted from early March through late October.
To avoid these insects, get rid of piles of trash or firewood that provide the breeding space scorpions enjoy. It’s also a good idea to check the seal on windows, pipes and doors that enter your house to deny scorpions easy access to places inside your home.
Residual insecticides — the ones that last and often leave a power on the ground — can be applied around entry points to kill the creatures if they penetrate the home during scorpion season months.
During scorpion season, you can also choose to hunt for these creatures. When they are most active at night, you can use a blacklight flashlight to hunt them down!
Opening Day in baseball is supposed to signal the start of hope, if you’re a sports fan.
Unfortunately, the lingering impact of the pandemic has changed that outlook for 2021.
Wednesday The Washington Post reported 42 percent of Americans are comfortable attending a live, ticketed sporting event in general — compared with 40 percent who are not and 18 percent who are unsure — people say their own comfort levels vary widely based on conditions.
Sounds like it will be awhile until we feel good about gathering in groups.
