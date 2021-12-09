A prominent local pastor had his computer hacked recently, resulting in numerous friends receiving a plea for money.
“It was my niece's birthday today. I promised to put a smile on her face by giving her a gift card but I've been trying to purchase a $250 eBay E-Gift by email, but it says they are having issues charging my card. I contacted my bank and they told me it would take a couple of days to get it sorted. Can you purchase it from your end for me, I'll refund it to you once my bank sorts the issue out,” stated the Gmail message.
We were suspicious. It’s out of character for this pastor.
So, we called. Sure enough, the pastor never sent out the email. Several parishioners and friends had also received the Gmail and also called to verify the situation.
“I don’t even have a Gmail account,” stated the pastor.
Unfortunately, these scams are frequent and very often effective. Earlier this year a local nonprofit was scammed out of several thousand dollars when a suspicious email was acted upon, resulting in the purchase of online gift cards that were immediately cashed out before any corrective action could be accomplished.
All we can recommend is being vigilant. Pick up the phone and make a call to verify if you receive an email that just doesn’t seem right.
If these scammers are willing to attack local pastors, they have absolutely no compunction about stealing your money.
• • •
We wish Craig Mount and his family all the best.
The Mount clan recently moved to Austin, Texas, to continue managing the prospering business Craig founded several years ago here in Sierra Vista. He’s president of Nemean Solutions, which was recently awarded a new multiyear, multimillion-dollar contract by U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command to provide Special Operations Forces Readiness Exercise Support Services.
Mount is a former member of the Sierra Vista City Council and he ran for mayor. His outsized influence on local policies and politics made a significant mark on our community.
• • •
Christmas celebrations continue tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 11.
In Sierra Vista, Santa Claus is due to fly-in by helicopter and land in the CAL Ranch parking lot around 10 a.m. Also attending will be the Coca-Cola Bear.
Holiday fun will kick off in Willcox at 10 a.m. when the Craft Fair opens. While that’s going on, cartoon Christmas films will begin showing at 11 a.m. at the Willcox Historic Theater.
Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus from 1 to 3 p.m. in Railroad Park. Catch the Legend Dance Show at 5:30 p.m., performed by the students of the Legend Dance/Gymnastics/Fitness in front of the Rex Allen Museum, and a live nativity scene at 6 p.m. on the corner of Railroad Avenue and Maley Street.
Following the nativity, the mayor will give a welcoming, lead the crowd in song and light the tree for the annual ceremony.
Finally, the lighted parade will line up in the area of Stronghold Feed and march down Railroad Avenue.
