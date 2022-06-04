We’re all about special recognition days, weeks and months.
For example, did you know today is National Cancer Survivors Day? Designated as the first Sunday every June, this day was created during the second national conference meeting of the National Coalition for Cancer Survivorship in Albuquerque, New Mexico on November 20, 1987. Merril Hastings, a publisher and lifelong skiing enthusiast, registered the day with the United States Patent and Trademark Office and the first observance was held on June 5, 1988.
As special as this day is for cancer survivors, it’s also National Veggie Burger Day, an honor generated by Amy’s Kitchen. The company was started in 1987 by the Berliner family and has grown from selling healthy pot pies to more than one million meals a day. Today’s “holiday” encourages everyone to eat a veggie burger and celebrate the positive impact plant-based veggie burgers have on us and the planet.
Today is also the start of National Garden Week, which was founded by National Garden Clubs, an organization committed to promoting the love of gardening, floral design, and civic and environmental responsibility. The first garden club meeting in the United States took place in Athens, Georgia in 1891. Since then, the organization has grown to become the world’s largest gardening community, with an impressive headquarters in St. Louis, MO.
If you prefer thinking bigger, today is also World Environment Day, which has been celebrated since 1974. The day is set aside to encourage awareness and action to protect the natural environment. It draws attention to environmental issues such as marine pollution, air pollution, deforestation, and wildlife crime such as poaching.
The day was proclaimed in 1972 at a gathering of the United Nations General Assembly in Sweden. This year the theme of the event is “Only One Earth.” Find out more at worldenvironmentday.global.
•••
The latest smartphone fad?
A dating app that relies on astrological signs to match potential lovers. Titled “Ilios” the app is part of a constellation of popular apps, including Co-Star, Sanctuary, the Pattern and Nebula, that aim to illuminate interpersonal connections using astrological signs.
There are currently just over 6,000 users on the app. In the coming months, the company that has developed the platform plans to expand to larger cities across the United States.
•••
For the first time, scientists have grown plants in soil from the moon collected by NASA’s Apollo astronauts.
Only 842 pounds of moon rocks and soil were brought back by six Apollo crews. Some of the earliest moon dust was sprinkled on plants under quarantine with the Apollo astronauts in Houston after returning from the moon.
The growth of plants from moon soil, and the discovery of “significant” water on the moon in 2009, has researchers thinking that it may be possible to establish a colony and use the satellite planet as a low-gravity launch pad for other space missions.
•••
If you’re looking for some fun today, consider making the trip to the 150th Ranching Heritage Anniversary festival in Willcox. The event celebrates legacy ranches still in operation today by family members who are generational ranch owners. No less than six families are represented at the event, still working ranches that started in the 1800s and early 1900s.
There’s plenty to do at the event, plenty to learn, live music and all the fixings needed to have fun today in Willcox.
