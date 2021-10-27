Oct. 26 marks 140 years since the shootout at O.K. Corral in Tombstone.
The infamous gunfight lasted about 30 seconds, but branded the town to its current day. It’s generally regarded as the most famous gunfight in the history of the American Wild West.
Tombstone’s history, however, is much more diverse than just the gunfight.
Jeremy Johnston, historian for the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody, Wyoming, has said the glamorization of the town and shootout began in the 1930s after Stuart Lake published “Wyatt Earp: Frontier Marshal,” a largely fictional biography that cast Earp as a courageous lawman. That led to several movies and television series in the decades to come.
Johnston said the shootout was big news locally at the time, but there were so many other conflicts in the area — Apache Indian wars, mining disputes, violent strikes — that it would have been one of many things.
The gun battle in Tombstone did not actually happen at the OK Corral, but in front of C.S. Fly’s Photographic Studio on Fremont Street, several doors down from the corral’s back entrance.
About four years after the gunfight, what today is the world’s largest rosebush was planted in Tombstone and still flourishes today.
The Lady Banksia rose originated in Scotland. The wife of a mining engineer Henry Gee planted the rose after receiving cuttings from her family in Scotland. She and Henry lived in the boarding house when they first arrived in Tombstone.The building was later renamed the Cochise House Hotel, and from 1909 to 1936 it was known as the Arcade Hotel. By the 1930s, the rose bush had grown to shade the entire patio and became a popular site for tourists. The hotel was later renamed the Rose Tree Inn and then the Rose Tree Inn Museum. The museum curator tells visitors that all Banks roses growing in the U.S. today are descendants of the Tombstone rose.
The mining history of the “Town Too Tough to Die” is also littered with famous people and events.
Tombstone was founded by Ed Schieffelin, who wandered off then-Camp Huachuca to prospect in the hills once referred to as Goose Flats. Within two years of its founding, although far distant from any other metropolitan area, Tombstone had a bowling alley, four churches, an ice house, a school, two banks, three newspapers, and an ice cream parlor, alongside 110 saloons, 14 gambling halls, and numerous dance halls and brothels. All of these businesses were situated among and atop many silver mines. The gentlemen and ladies of Tombstone attended operas presented by visiting acting troupes at the Schieffelin Hall opera house, while the miners and cowboys saw shows at the Bird Cage Theatre and brothel. The town grew significantly into the mid-1880s as the local mines produced $40 to $85 million in silver bullion, the largest productive silver district in Arizona. Its population grew from 100 to around 14,000 in less than seven years.
We’ll join in the observance of the Shootout at O.K. Corral, but we don’t want to forget that there is much more to Tombstone’s history than the 30-second gunfight.
