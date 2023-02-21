We don’t talk about sports very often in this space, but the dramatic changes that are coming to Major League Baseball this year will make even the non-fan take notice.
Remember the long pauses in the game? Batters would take off their gloves, then put them back on, pitchers would pick up the rosin bag, then dawdle around before stepping on the rubber and starting their windup?
The advent of the computer completely changed the game a few years ago and statisticians suddenly had a seat in the dugout. The analysis provided by a computer of a batter, together with a little bit of pitching strategy, created the “defensive shift.” Managers could accurately predict which side of the infield a hitter was most likely to hit toward, so they would shift infielders accordingly.
For left-handed batters, the shortstop would move in between the second baseman and first baseman. For righties, the second baseman would shift over and set up between second and third, on the short outfield grass.
The strategy worked.
The game’s overall batting average — the total number hits from every game divided by the total number of batting attempts — dropped precipitously.
Base stealing became extinct. Pitchers delaying their delivery to the plate and other inside-baseball techniques turned the excitement of stealing a base into dullsville. It simply didn’t happen.
All that has changed this year.
Pitchers have 30 seconds to deliver a pitch between batters, and 15 seconds to deliver to the same batter.
Defensive shifts are no longer allowed.
Bigger bases are being installed to improve stealing opportunities.
Suddenly, baseball has the potential to be exciting again. The action will be fast-paced, the number of runs will increase, more batters will get hits and more bases will be stolen.
It should be an exciting year!
Tombstone is the top Western town in the U.S. The honor was announced in the February/March edition of True West Magazine.
The article states: “These Top Ten True Western Towns are examples of places where history lives, and the spirit of the Old West is still alive thanks to crusaders like Edna Landin, who led the effort to save the 1882 Tombstone Courthouse and designate the town as a National Historic District. The city of Tombstone, Arizona, has survived gunfights, fires, Indian wars, floods and the Great Depression, but its citizens fought to save “the town too tough to die,” and today it is one of the most popular Old West destinations in the country.”
It’s the third time Tombstone made the magazine’s top 10, capturing the crown in 2019 and making the list in 2013.